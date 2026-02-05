RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanmiah Food Company (TADAWUL: 2281), one of the Kingdom's leading vertically integrated poultry and food producers, today announced the signing of two strategic Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with SEQUENCIVE sustainability portfolio companies: PHYLA, a biotechnology company pioneering the production of sustainable alternative protein, and RECYCLEE, a digital waste management solutions provider.

Tanmiah Partners with PHYLA and RECYCLEE to Bolster Circular Economy and Food Security

The agreements were signed during IFAT Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom's only dedicated exhibition for waste management and environmental technologies, marking a significant step in Tanmiah's "waste-to-value" roadmap, focusing on the digitization of waste management and the research and development (R&D) of alternative proteins to enhance the Kingdom's food security.

Tanmiah has partnered with PHYLA to lead R&D into alternative proteins, specifically the use of Black Soldier Fly (BSF) larvae. This initiative explores the R&D potential of locally bio converting organic waste into high-quality, sustainable animal feed. By driving R&D into localized protein alternatives, the Company aims to reduce exposure to global supply chain volatility and support the Kingdom's broader food security objectives, especially as Saudi Arabia remains a significant importer of grains, making the food system vulnerable to external factors. This BSF research is being developed in tandem with Tanmiah's Moringa efforts, positioning the company as a primary R&D driver in alternative proteins to support the Saudi Green Initiative and the national goal of achieving 90% poultry self-sufficiency by 2030.

The agreement with RECYCLEE focuses on the digital transformation of Tanmiah's waste management systems. Through the deployment of an advanced tracking platform, Tanmiah will be able to monitor, manage, and monetize industrial byproducts. This digitization is designed to unlock new revenue streams from waste while ensuring full transparency and compliance with national environmental standards, directly supporting national priorities, including Saudi Arabia's target to divert 90% of waste from landfill by 2040.

Zulfiqar Hamadani, CEO of Tanmiah Food Company said: "At Tanmiah, our commitment to sustainability goes beyond reducing impact; it is focused on creating a resilient, innovative food system for the future. Through our partnerships with RECYCLEE and PHYLA, we are leveraging technology and biological innovation to improve resource efficiency, strengthen food security, and support national priorities with practical, scalable solutions."

Mohammed AlMadhi, CEO of SEQUENCIVE said:

"This Memorandum of Understanding not only illustrates our shared goals, but also our shared responsibilities towards contributing to our Kingdom's 2030 vision. PHYLA and RECYCLEE aim to create a long lasting impact by bridging the gap in the feed supply chain with sustainable alternative protein and diverting waste from landfills through combining our operational expertise, digital innovation, and industrial leadership.

This partnership will greatly scale-up our food security, circular economy, and environmental impact in the Kingdom."

About Tanmiah Food Company

Tanmiah Food Company, established in 1962, is one of the Middle East's leading providers of fresh poultry, processed proteins, animal feed and health products, and a restaurants operator. It is a publicly listed Company on the Saudi stock market. It is worth noting that Al-Dabbagh Holding Group Company is a partner and founding shareholder of Tanmiah Food Company. Tanmiah's fully integrated and highly efficient business model includes production, further processing, and distribution with products sold in Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Jordan, and Kuwait. Tanmiah operates 149 farms, seven hatcheries, four feed mills, and four primary processing plants, and, through its joint venture operations, it operates four further processing plants. Tanmiah distributes its products through a network of wholesalers, retailers, and food service outlets, as well as online directly to consumers. Sustainability is a core principle at Tanmiah, with initiatives including planting a million trees, using wastewater from its facilities, and turning waste products into fertilizer. For more information, visit www.tanmiah.com .

