Tannenbaum Helpern Elevates Construction & Design Attorney Hillel E. Sussman to Partner

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tannenbaum Helpern is pleased to announce the promotion of Hillel E. Sussman to partner. Hillel is a member of the Firm's Construction & Design practice and brings a deep level of industry experience in drafting, reviewing, and negotiating complex design and construction contracts for notable, historic and large-scale construction projects. He also has significant experience advising clients on the risks, mitigation and resolution of construction-related disputes. Hillel's client base includes a distinguished roster of owners and developers spanning all sectors of the construction industry.

"Hillel's elevation to partner underscores his outstanding work on behalf of our clients and his meaningful contributions to Tannenbaum Helpern's long-term success," said Andrew W. Singer, Firm Managing Partner. "We are proud to welcome him to the Firm's partnership."

Melissa T. Billig, Co-Chair of Tannenbaum Helpern's Construction & Design practice, said, "Hillel brings exceptional judgment and legal acumen and a tireless work ethic to his practice. He approaches complex matters with clarity, earns the trust of clients and colleagues, and has demonstrated the leadership that defines a successful partner."

Kenneth M. Block, Co-Chair of the Firm's Construction & Design practice, added, "Hillel is a thoughtful and strategic advisor whose work consistently advances client objectives. We look forward to his continued growth and leadership as a partner."

"I am grateful for the opportunity to collaborate with talented colleagues and trusted clients," said Hillel. "As a partner, I look forward to strengthening these relationships and continuing to deliver thoughtful, practical counsel."

