Tannenbaum Helpern Rises in Annual Best Lawyers® Best Law Firms Lists with Nine National and 14 Regional Rankings

NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tannenbaum Helpern is proud to announce its inclusion in the 2026 edition of U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms", earning rankings both nationally and in the New York City Metro region. The Firm was recognized in nine practice areas on the national level and 14 practice areas regionally, underscoring the scope of the Firm's legal capabilities.

The "Best Law Firms" rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes client feedback, peer reviews, and the assessment of professional excellence. To be eligible, a firm must have at least one attorney recognized in The Best Lawyers in America®, a distinction held by 25 of Tannenbaum Helpern's attorneys across multiple practices.

"We are pleased and humbled to receive this recognition from Best Lawyers," said Managing Partner, Andrew W. Singer. "Client satisfaction remains at the core of our mission. This honor reflects our Firm-wide commitment to delivering exceptional service and maintaining the highest standards of legal excellence."

Tannenbaum Helpern's rankings highlight the Firm's continued success across a range of key practice areas, including:

Nationally Ranked Practice Areas:

National Tier 1

Construction Law

Franchise Law

Litigation - Construction

National Tier 2

Commercial Litigation

Copyright Law

Private Funds / Hedge Funds Law

Real Estate Law

National Tier 3

Litigation - Labor and Employment

Litigation - Real Estate

New York City Metro Ranked Practice Areas:

Metropolitan Tier 1: New York City

Commercial Litigation

Construction Law

Employment Law - Management

Franchise Law

Litigation - Construction

Litigation - Labor and Employment

Litigation - Trusts and Estates

Metropolitan Tier 2: New York City

Copyright Law

Criminal Defense: White-Collar

Litigation - Real Estate

Private Funds / Hedge Funds Law

Real Estate Law

Metropolitan Tier 3: New York City

Labor Law - Management

Trusts and Estates

This recognition follows a year of significant achievements and continued growth for the Firm, reinforcing Tannenbaum Helpern's standing as a trusted advisor to clients across industries.

Media Contact:

Jennifer L. White

Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer

[email protected]

212.508.6700

SOURCE Tannenbaum Helpern Syracuse & Hirschtritt LLP