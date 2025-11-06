Tannenbaum Helpern Rises in Annual Best Lawyers® Best Law Firms Lists with Nine National and 14 Regional Rankings

News provided byTannenbaum Helpern Syracuse & Hirschtritt LLP
Nov 06, 2025, 08:30 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tannenbaum Helpern is proud to announce its inclusion in the 2026 edition of U.S. News – Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms", earning rankings both nationally and in the New York City Metro region. The Firm was recognized in nine practice areas on the national level and 14 practice areas regionally, underscoring the scope of the Firm's legal capabilities.
The "Best Law Firms" rankings are based on a rigorous evaluation process that includes client feedback, peer reviews, and the assessment of professional excellence. To be eligible, a firm must have at least one attorney recognized in The Best Lawyers in America®, a distinction held by 25 of Tannenbaum Helpern's attorneys across multiple practices.
"We are pleased and humbled to receive this recognition from Best Lawyers," said Managing Partner, Andrew W. Singer. "Client satisfaction remains at the core of our mission. This honor reflects our Firm-wide commitment to delivering exceptional service and maintaining the highest standards of legal excellence."
Tannenbaum Helpern's rankings highlight the Firm's continued success across a range of key practice areas, including:
Nationally Ranked Practice Areas:
National Tier 1
Construction Law
Franchise Law
Litigation - Construction
National Tier 2
Commercial Litigation
Copyright Law
Private Funds / Hedge Funds Law
Real Estate Law
National Tier 3
Litigation - Labor and Employment
Litigation - Real Estate
New York City Metro Ranked Practice Areas:
Metropolitan Tier 1: New York City
Commercial Litigation
Construction Law
Employment Law - Management
Franchise Law
Litigation - Construction
Litigation - Labor and Employment
Litigation - Trusts and Estates
Metropolitan Tier 2: New York City
Copyright Law
Criminal Defense: White-Collar
Litigation - Real Estate
Private Funds / Hedge Funds Law
Real Estate Law
Metropolitan Tier 3: New York City
Labor Law - Management
Trusts and Estates
This recognition follows a year of significant achievements and continued growth for the Firm, reinforcing Tannenbaum Helpern's standing as a trusted advisor to clients across industries.
Media Contact:
Jennifer L. White
Chief Marketing & Business Development Officer
[email protected]
212.508.6700
SOURCE Tannenbaum Helpern Syracuse & Hirschtritt LLP
Share this article