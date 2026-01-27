Tanner Morgan Named Executive Director of Uncommon Ministry

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Uncommon Ministry today announced that Tanner Morgan, former University of Minnesota quarterback and ministry leader, has joined the organization as executive director. He assumes this role to support the vision of organization co-founders Tony Dungy and Tom Lamphere and to move the Uncommon Ministry forward for the next generation of developing Christ-centered leaders who influence with purpose and integrity.

"Morgan is best known as the winningest quarterback in the history of University of Minnesota football," said Tony Dungy, Uncommon Ministry cofounder and Pro Football Hall of Fame-inducted coach who has dedicated his life to witnessing his faith throughout his Christian journey. "Throughout his collegiate career, he earned a reputation as a steady, trusted leader, guiding the Gophers through multiple successful seasons marked by resilience, consistency, and team-above-self leadership. But, far more important, was how he witnessed his Christ-centered life in such an effective and truly uncommon way."

Following his playing career, Morgan spent time pursuing professional football opportunities in the NFL and briefly explored collegiate coaching.

"During that season, I sensed the Lord leading me into a period of discernment that ultimately redirected my path toward ministry, leadership development, and relational discipleship," said Morgan.

Prior to joining Uncommon Ministry, Morgan served with Search Ministries, where he worked in apologetics and relational evangelism. His work focused on engaging people in thoughtful conversations around faith, doubt, suffering, and meaning, helping individuals wrestle with life's hardest questions with clarity and grace. Over the past year, Morgan also stepped into a growing role as a speaker and evangelist, sharing the Gospel more than 25 times across churches and events.

"My decision to join Uncommon Ministry follows a season of prayer and reflection," said Morgan. "Our family is thrilled to join a ministry under the leadership and vision of Uncommon. My wife, Sarah, and I, along with our daughters Isla and Margot, are grateful to step into this season together, trusting the Lord as He continues to lead our family."

"I never imagined I'd have the opportunity to serve with a ministry founded by Tony Dungy," said Morgan. "His life and faith have shaped how I think about leadership, but what excites me most is the chance to help develop leaders who want to honor Christ in every area of life."

"In his role with Uncommon Ministry, Morgan will step into the assignment and invest in leaders at every stage of life, equipping them to lead with conviction and to influence others for the glory of Christ," said Tom Lamphere, Uncommon Ministry cofounder and longtime Minnesota Vikings chaplain who, along with his wife Jeannie, has been in Christian ministry for more than four decades.

The Uncommon Ministry vision is to challenge and encourage professional and collegiate athletes, coaches, sports executives, business leaders, and their families by influencing and inspiring them to be Uncommon Leaders™. The organizational mission is to prepare them to create meaningful change, live a life of intentionality, and positively influence others in honor and glory to the Lord. More information is available at www.uncommonministry.org.

