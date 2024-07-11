Tanner Winterhof's Farm4Profit Media Partners Open Studio 205 in Historic Slater Location

SLATER, Iowa, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Studio 205, a state-of-the-art recording studio and event venue, celebrated its grand opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on June 27, 2024. The newly renovated space, once a Casey General Store and a landmark in Slater, has been transformed into a modern hub for community and creativity by Tanner Winterhof, owner of Farm4Profit Media and co-host of the Farm4Profit Podcast, in partnership with Corey Hillebo.

Grand opening of Studio 205

The launch event, a milestone for the town, attracted over 100 local residents, showcasing the community's support and enthusiasm. The attendees enjoyed a guided tour of the facility, understanding the multifunctional use of the recording studio for business and the cozy event space designed for smaller gatherings. To add to the celebration, guests were treated to a meal and the unique opportunity to record their personal audio commercials in the new studio.

"It's been a fun journey from the beginning of the Farm4Profit podcast—recording in a basement bedroom, borrowing someone else's board room—to now having a space of our own that we can share with the community and other podcasters looking to take their content to the next level," said Tanner Winterhof.

The community showed tremendous support and excitement at the ribbon-cutting event. Thanks to the newly rebranded Ames Area Alliance (formerly known as the Ames Chamber of Commerce), Tanner and Corey had the opportunity to briefly address the community with a message of gratitude. They also had the honor of cutting the signature blue ribbon to mark the grand opening.

"I was surprised by how many community members were appreciative of us rehabilitating a dilapidated building on one of the main streets through town. It certainly provided a sense of satisfaction," added Winterhof.

For more information about Studio 205, or to reserve the venue for your next event, please visit www.studio205ia.com.

About Farm4Profit

Farm4Profit is a pioneering podcast developed as a passion project to serve the agricultural sector by providing valuable insights and resources. The platform offers practical advice and actionable strategies designed to directly enhance farm operations and foster long-term profitability. Recognized as one of the top agricultural podcasts in the country, Farm4Profit covers a broad spectrum of topics vital to modern farming. From financial management techniques and innovative agronomy methods to effective marketing strategies, the podcast aims to be a comprehensive resource for farmers and farmhands at every stage of their journey. With a diverse lineup of guests, including industry experts, successful farmers, and innovative entrepreneurs, Farm4Profit provides a well-rounded perspective that addresses current challenges and uncovers new opportunities for innovation in the agricultural sector.

About Tanner Winterhof

Tanner Winterhof is one of the founding co-hosts of Farm4Profit, a leading podcast that's dedicated to helping farmers and farmhands increase the profitability of their operations. Tanner's roots are in agriculture, having grown up on a swine and row-crop farm, but he also brings 15 years of banking experience to the table, where he built a strong foundation in finance and business. During his time in banking, he recognized a critical gap in the farming industry: a lack of meaningful engagement with the community. To address this, Winterhof launched Farm4Profit, which has now produced over 300 episodes, amassed more than 1.7 million downloads, and earned a reputation as one of the top agricultural podcasts in the industry.

