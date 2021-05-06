Tanoshi announces initiative to close the digital divide by launching equity crowdfunding campaign

Every parent has learned over the past year how important it is for their child to have the technology they need to receive the best education possible. Of the 50 million school-age children in the United States, approximately 16 million can't participate in online learning because they lack devices or internet access, according to Common Sense Media, an educational advocacy non-profit. This is commonly referred to as the digital divide, or the homework gap.

"As we've all seen with COVID, there are a lot of under-resourced kids who don't have access to computers or high-speed internet today," Tanoshi CEO Brad Johnston said. "I grew up the child of a public grade school teacher. I heard first hand the disparity between wealthy kids that had access to the latest educational products, versus poorer kids who often could not even afford basic school supplies like crayons."

Tanoshi's mission is to maximize its impact by becoming the world's largest educational technology company and produce accessible learning products for all children. Since launching with its first product in 2018, Tanoshi has sold over 10,000 units of one of the most affordable computers on the market with functions like parental controls, and the ability to work offline when an internet connection is not available. Tanoshi Computers have been sold out seven times in three years, and have generated revenue of over $2.5 million.

In addition, "Tanoshi has partnered with non-profit organizations such as the Bresee Foundation to put over 600 computers, free of charge, into the hands of under-resourced children so they can learn 21st Century computer skills, like coding, and complete their homework," states Lisa Love, CMO of Tanoshi. "We are leveling the playing field in education."

To further its mission of ensuring every child has the tools they need to receive the best education, Tanoshi has launched an equity crowdfund campaign . The company is seeking investments from the greater community in exchange for shares in the company. Unlike traditional investments in start-ups, anyone can be an investor in Tanoshi for as little as $249. Crowdfunding follows the company's ethos of bringing products to the community by the community.

About Tanoshi

Tanoshi's mission is to provide an equitable digital education for all kids, no matter their socio-economic background. Tanoshi believes every child deserves an equal opportunity to have access to an age-appropriate computer and develop skills that will be essential for future careers.

Tanoshi's diverse team of founders learned first hand the value of education and the role of computers in high-quality education. CEO and Co-Founder Brad Johnston grew up with a mother as a teacher and has worked in the technology sector for 17 years. Lisa Love developed her passion for education and technology from her mother, a teacher for 50 years in Los Angeles, and her father, one of the first Black electrical engineers to graduate from Purdue University. Greg Smith received his first computer at age 7 and developed an engineering career based on that early start. The founders of this company have previously worked for multiple Fortune 500 technology companies including Hewlett Packard, Vizio, and Toshiba.

Learn more about Tanoshi at https://tanoshikidscomputers.com/

