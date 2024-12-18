TANQUERAY LONDON DRY GIN LAUNCHES 'CLASSIC OR NOTHING' CAMPAIGN: A BOLD DECLARATION THAT CELEBRATES THE ENDURING INFLUENCE OF TIME-HONORED CLASSICS AND THE LEGENDS THAT CHOOSE THEM

With the launch of the "Classic or Nothing" campaign, Tanqueray will celebrate its legacy alongside other timeless icons across culture that have stood the test of time. The new campaign champions individuals who dare to swim against the tide and audaciously choose the classics, embracing quality over trend. It's a bold declaration that some things—like a dirty martini with Tanqueray's award-winning London Dry Gin—never go out of style.

The social-first campaign introduces a fresh, vibrant look that propels the brand into modern culture while staying true to its rich heritage. "Classic or Nothing" makes a bold statement for all that's timeless, featuring clean and striking visuals paired with a refreshed color palette. The campaign will come to life through various marketing activations, including digital media, engaging events, and eye-catching retail experiences designed to connect with existing Gin lovers as well as cocktail lovers who are new to the category.

"'Classic or Nothing' is more than just a tagline; it is the declaration of legends who know what they want and won't be convinced otherwise," says Devaunshi Mahadevia, Director of Gin at DIAGEO North America. "Doubling down on Tanqueray's nearly 200 years of quality credentials, our gin stands out in a category of young experiments. With this campaign, we are looking to deliver on a cultural return to classics, honoring our legacy of great cocktails."

To kick off this new platform, Tanqueray debuted a new non-premise experiential footprint called the "Classic or Nothing Diner" at Austin Food & Wine Festival in November. The footprint celebrates the coming together of two Classic experiences - the quintessential American diner and a Tanqueray Gin cocktail.

On December 15th, the 'Classic or Nothing' Diner delighted guests 21+ at MetLife Stadium's 'FanZone' ahead of Sunday's game. The experience featured a delicious twist to a beloved classic duo–Martinis & Fries–with a guest appearance from New York Giants legend, Hakeem Nicks. Guests savored classic cocktails including the Tanqueray dirty martini and Nicks' favorite, a Tom Collins, paired with "dirty fries"— French fries topped with fried chicken and drizzled with a spicy honey mustard—a tribute to his North Carolina roots.

Tanqueray will continue to take the Classic or Nothing Diner on the road to honor classic rituals and inspire the choice of classic gin cocktails no matter what the occasion, while continuing to foster community engagement through unique pairings, partnerships, and celebrating bold choices.

To keep up with Tanqueray's journey and find out where the Classic or Nothing Diner will pop up next, follow @TanquerayUSA on Instagram. Whether you're a longtime fan or just starting to explore the world of gin, Tanqueray invites everyone to raise a glass to the classics.

Over 180 years ago Charles Tanqueray was on a mission to create the world's finest gin. He set up his distillery in Bloomsbury, London in 1830 and, after years of experimentation and searching for the finest ingredients, Tanqueray London Dry was born. Since then, Tanqueray has continued to be driven by Charles' spirit of exploration and innovation and we now have a portfolio including Tanqueray No. TEN, Tanqueray Rangpur, Tanqueray Sevilla Orange and limited editions inspired by Charles' recipes.

It is this rich heritage and unshakeable attention to quality that makes Tanqueray stand out against all others and has also led to Tanqueray winning numerous prestigious awards, including being named the 'Bartenders' Choice' in Drinks International Brand Report 2023.

Additional information about the Tanqueray brand can be found at http://www.TANQUERAY.com .

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

