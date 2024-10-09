Tansect Announces Two SaaS Supply Chain Platforms; Company Named Finalist in National Pitch Competition

APPLETON, Wis., Oct. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tansect, Inc., a Supply Chain technology and solutions company was named as a top 10 Finalist in the services category of the SCORE Virtual Pitch Competition. According to SCORE over 20,000 submissions were received at the start of the competition, with 10 service companies in the virtual pitch category being selected as Finalists. In its three-minute pitch, Tansect demonstrated that it has been recognizing 40%-70% year over year growth since its inception in 2021, has been contracted by both smaller companies and larger Fortune 500 companies for its innovative services, and has generated a measurable ROIs from 60%-1800% for every company that has utilized its supply chain services. "Though we did not win the competition, it was an amazing experience as we consider our growth, and to be in the top 10 of over 20,000 entries is a huge honor," said Tansect Founder Michael Heisman.

In addition to these details, Tansect announced the launch of two planned SaaS Supply Chain platforms within the next six months. The first, a cloud-based Yard Management System named OptiYard.ai, is expected to launch in Q4 of 2024 and provide a low-cost solution for any facility that coordinates the onsite movement and management of its inbound or outbound shipments. The tool will provide seamless communications across multiple parties and is expected to significantly reduce detention charges through proactive notifications and event time stamps. The second platform, OptiFleet.ai, is scheduled to be released in Q1 2025 and is designed as a visibility and decision-making platform for fleet managers with equipment of all types and quantities.

Both platforms are designed as affordable alternatives to more expensive tools that are currently on the market, which makes them viable options for smaller companies that otherwise could not afford costly IT implementations. The launches of OptiYard.ai and OptiFleet.ai are expected to fuel significant growth within the company.

About Tansect: Started in 2021, Tansect creates competitive advantages that allow our clients to surpass their competitors! Tansect is a supply chain technology and solutions company that provides traditional engineering, optimization and 3PL services, as well as innovative supply chain technology solutions. Tansect's website is www.tansect.com

SCORE Press Release: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/score-announces-winners-of-its-small-business-virtual-pitch-competition-302254349.html

SCORE Media Kit: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/mt95buzm9ulebdvej15io/SCORE-PressKit-Virtual.pdf?rlkey=7malvqx5s645cke8pr2tgrqx3&e=1&st=8vioxp3f&dl=0

SOURCE Tansect, Inc.