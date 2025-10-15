Tanssi and Trexx Launch Purpose-Built L1 to Power AI-Driven Fan Monetization in Esports

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Oct. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanssi, an infrastructure-as-a-service protocol for launching sovereign L1s in minutes, today announced a partnership with Trexx, a Brazilian gaming and social-finance startup. Through the collaboration, Trexx has launched a custom blockchain powered by Tanssi to bring AI-driven loyalty and on-chain monetization to esports communities.

Trexx is building the loyalty and credit rails for digital fandom. Only 5 percent of gamers make in-game purchases, leaving most of the audience unmonetized, while over 80% of esports teams rely on sponsorships they can't control. By launching its own L1 on Tanssi, Trexx enables teams and creators to monetize engagement directly through AI-powered rewards, credit-based fan scoring, and tokenized loyalty programs.

Instead of competing for user retention inside games, Trexx shifts the value layer to fans, where communities earn, brands engage, and creators can automate campaigns and build recurring revenue. Tanssi's infrastructure lets Trexx deploy and scale on-chain activations seamlessly, powering a new era of monetization beyond the game.

"Gamers aren't just users; they're community builders and value creators," said Heloísa Passos, Trexx CEO. "By launching our own chain with Tanssi, we can finally deliver the loyalty mechanics and community experiences gamers deserve—starting in Brazil and expanding across LATAM."

Launching a purpose-built L1 on Tanssi, rather than a general-purpose chain, gives Trexx control over fees, throughput, and loyalty logic. The chain is EVM-compatible with trustless interoperability to Ethereum and across Tanssi L1s, ensuring liquidity and assets remain connected. Predictable fees and fast confirmations improve the player experience, while Tanssi handles validator orchestration, sequencing, and developer support—allowing Trexx to focus on adoption instead of infrastructure.

"Projects don't want to spend a year on plumbing," said Thiago Rüdiger, Tanssi Foundation CEO. "Now that Trexx is live on Tanssi, it can focus on shipping products that deliver real user value. We're seeing similar demand from fintech, RWA, and gaming sectors."

Trexx has onboarded 16 Brazilian esports teams and is preparing new activations with ESL Brazil. The company joins Wirex and other platforms leveraging Tanssi's network for high-throughput, low-fee L1 deployments.

About Tanssi

Tanssi delivers decentralized infrastructure as a service, empowering RWA and fintech clients to launch sovereign L1s effortlessly, without managing infrastructure complexity.

About Trexx

Trexx is a Brazilian gaming and social finance platform connecting brands, gamers, and esports teams through loyalty programs, rewards, and community engagement.

SOURCE Tanssi