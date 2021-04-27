Tantech Announces Full Year 2020 Financial Results

LISHUI, China, April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) ("Tantech" or the "Company"), a clean energy company in China, today announced its audited financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020.

Full Year 2020 Financial Results





For the Twelve Months Ended

December 31, ($ millions, expect per share data and percentages)

2020



2019



Change

Revenues

$ 42.3



$ 49.2





(14.1) % Consumer product

$ 29.4



$ 45.8





(35.8) % Trading

$ 12.5



$ 3.4





269.3 % Gross profit

$ 4.5



$ 6.0





(25.0) % Gross margin



10.6 %



12.1 %



(1.5) percentage points Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders of Tantech Holdings Ltd

$ (6.5)



$ (6.3)



$ (0.2)

Basic/ Diluted earnings (loss) per share

$ (0.22)



$ (0.22)



$ 0.0





• Total revenues decreased 14.1% to $42.3 million from $49.2 million. The decrease was mainly attributable to the significant decrease of the Company's revenues from consumer products due to COVID-19. However, the Company' revenue from trading segment increased due to higher demands for its bamboo charcoal used for active charcoal masks, air purification and sanitation products in order to combat COVID-19. The Company also had higher revenue from EV segment as compared to 2019.



• During the year 2020, due to the impact of COVID-19, our subsidiary Shangchi Automobile Co., Ltd. ("Shangchi Automobile") was unable to maintain normal operations and all sales and marketing events were disrupted due to travel restrictions and other government regulations. While the spread of COVID-19 has gradually been under control in China, it could adversely affect the Company's business for the future. Shangchi Automobile has no immediate business plan to start manufacturing the electric vehicles. Management determined that the electric vehicle manufacturing license should be impaired. The Company recorded an impairment of $12.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2020. For the year ended December 31, 2019, the Company recorded an impairment of $1.1 million because the carrying amount was not recoverable and it exceeded its fair value based on the management's assessment for the electric vehicle manufacturing license.



• Gross profit decreased 25% to $4.5 million in 2020 from $6.0 million in 2019, and gross margin decreased to 10.6% from 12.1%, primarily due to lower revenues, and higher raw materials and supply chain costs, in the full year 2020 compared to the full year 2019. As a joint effort to fight COVID-19, the Company charged lower gross margin for certain orders. As a result, the gross margin of trading segment decreased to 5.4% in fiscal 2020 from 32.8% in fiscal 2019.



• Selling expenses increased 205.3% to $1.0 million in 2020 from $0.3 million in 2019, as the Company complied with new, higher-cost sales activities, while continuing to invest in online marketing support and expanding its electric vehicle (the "EV") sales efforts during 2020.



• General and administration expenses decreased 79.5% to $1.0 million in 2020 from $4.7 million in 2019. The decrease was primarily attributable to the recovery of bad debt provision of $1.3 million in 2020 as compared to 2019.



• Research and development expenses increased $0.9 million in 2020 from $0.3 million in 2019, primarily due to increased activities related to electrical battery and vehicle research in the Company's electric vehicle segment, mainly on driverless street sweepers, as compared to the same period last year.



• Other expenses decreased 25.3% to $0.3 million from $0.4 million, primarily due to lower interest expense in 2020, as compared to 2019.



• Net loss attributable to common stockholders of Tantech Holdings Ltd was increased to $6.5 million for the full year 2020 from a net loss of $6.3 million for the full year 2019, with net loss per share on both a basic and diluted basis of $0.22 in 2020 compared to $0.22 in 2019.



• The Company maintains a positive working capital as of December 31, 2020 and generated positive cash flows from its operations for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had a $37.1 million balance of cash and cash equivalents, with total shareholders' equity of approximately $99.5 million.

Mr. Wangfeng Yan, Chief Executive Officer of Tantech, said, "Our team remained focused during 2020 and adjusted to the global COVID-19 challenges. Government restrictions and closures slowed growth in our business, including the sales of our electric vehicles. We moved quickly, however, when the economy re-opened to restart our R&D efforts and re-engage with our supply channel and customers. On the other side, demand was stable in 2020 for our bamboo-based charcoal products, and our revenue from trading segment increased due to higher demands for our bamboo charcoal used for active charcoal masks, air purification and sanitation products in order to combat COVID-19. We were pleased that our strong supply chain relationships put us in a position to help people in such a difficult time."

Mr. Wangfeng Yan, Chief Executive Officer of Tantech, added, "We will continue to leverage our leadership position in the charcoal products industry to drive revenue, profit growth and increased operating cash flow. There are many opportunities in front of us given the estimated $30 billion size of the domestic China market for bamboo production, and bamboo's position as a pillar industry of economic development. Our many innovations and strong brand recognition give us a competitive advantage, as we work to achieve the Company's long-term strategic objectives. At the same time, we continue to build momentum in the EV market, where we currently hold more than 20 core technologies and patents about EV, including nanotechnology for raw materials for power lithium electronics, group technology of power lithium electronics and battery management technology. Our priority remains on leveraging our R&D expertise to develop new energy-efficient specialty-use electric vehicles, including driverless street sweepers. Our engineers have built sleek, high efficiency, low-operating-cost vehicles for the industrial market. Overall, we like the industrial EV market segment given its size, global footprint and support of favorable infrastructure policies in major markets."

About Tantech Holdings Ltd

For the past decade, Tantech has been a highly specialized high-tech enterprise producing, researching and developing bamboo charcoal-based products with an established domestic and international sales and distribution network. Since 2017 when the Company acquired 70% of Shangchi Automobile, a vehicle manufacturer based in Zhangjiagang City, Jiangsu Province, it has manufactured and sold vehicles. The Company established two new subsidiaries in November 2020, with the plan to produce and sell street sweepers and other electric vehicles. The Company is fully ISO 90000 and ISO 14000 certified and has received a number of national, provincial and local honors, awards and certifications for its quality products and scientific research efforts. For more information please visit: http:// ir .tantech.c n.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, product and service demand and acceptance, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition and pricing, government regulations, and other risks contained in reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the Company, are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Tantech Holdings Ltd and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets





December 31,

2020



December 31,

2019

Assets















Current Assets















Cash and cash equivalents (Note 3 at VIE)

$ 37,119,195



$ 12,440,457

Restricted cash (Note 3 at VIE)



220,109





205,520

Accounts receivable, net (Note 3 at VIE)



34,410,597





39,352,408

Inventories, net (Note 3 at VIE)



671,251





595,627

Advances to suppliers, net (Note 3 at VIE)



6,854,461





13,079,889

Advances to suppliers – related party



1,533,000





-

Prepaid taxes (Note 3 at VIE)



1,046,667





2,396,349

Prepaid expenses and other receivables, net (Note 3 at VIE)



45,467





91,377

Total Current Assets (Note 3 at VIE)



81,900,747





68,161,627



















Property, plant and equipment, net (Note 3 at VIE)



2,477,912





2,700,034



















Other Assets















Manufacturing rebate receivable (Note 3 at VIE)



5,755,237





7,746,116

Intangible assets, net (Note 3 at VIE)



664,033





12,959,017

Long-term Investment



25,497,316





23,883,983

Total Other Assets (Note 3 at VIE)



31,916,586





44,589,116

Total Assets (Note 3 at VIE)

$ 116,295,245



$ 115,450,777



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Current Liabilities















Short-term bank loans

$ 5,564,790



$ 6,861,208

Bank acceptance notes payable (Note 3 at VIE)



1,753,109





205,520

Accounts payable (Note 3 at VIE)



1,543,994





1,650,851

Due to related parties (Note 3 at VIE)



2,019,087





1,838,603

Customer deposits (Note 3 at VIE)



3,183,088





6,742,659

Taxes payable (Note 3 at VIE)



571,354





102,704

Due to third parties



306,600





287,200

Accrued liabilities and other payables (Note 3 at VIE)



1,861,835





1,444,896

Total Current Liabilities (Note 3 at VIE)



16,803,857





19,133,641

Deferred tax liability (Note 3 at VIE)



-





1,784,875

Total Liabilities (Note 3 at VIE)



16,803,857





20,918,516



















Stockholders' Equity















Common stock, $0.001 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 35,894,097 and 28,853,242 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively



35,894





28,853

Additional paid-in capital



48,392,181





39,310,178

Statutory reserves



6,437,506





6,379,276

Retained earnings



45,480,031





52,058,681

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(1,493,070)





(7,590,943)

Total Stockholders' Equity attributable to the Company



98,852,542





90,186,045

Noncontrolling interest



638,846





4,346,216

Total Stockholders' Equity



99,491,388





94,532,261

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 116,295,245



$ 115,450,777



Tantech Holdings Ltd and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)





For the Years Ended December 31



2020



2019 Revenues

$ 42,283,670



$ 49,230,570 Cost of revenues



37,807,297





43,253,070 Gross Profit



4,476,373





5,977,500















Operating expenses













Selling expenses



977,201





319,946 General and administrative expenses



955,210





4,655,382 Impairment of goodwill and intangible asset



11,998,606





9,584,000 Research and development expenses



890,316





327,260 Total operating expenses



14,821,333





14,886,588















Income (loss) from operations



(10,344,960)





(8,909,088)















Other income (expenses)













Interest income



50,732





53,060 Interest expense



(300,125)





(443,262) Other (loss) income, net



(39,530)





3,669 Total other expenses



(288,923)





(386,533)















(Loss) income before income tax expense (credit)



(10,633,883)





(9,295,621) Income tax expense (credit)



(611,655)





363,662 Net (loss) income from continuing operations



(10,022,228)





(9,659,283)















Discontinued operation:













Income from discontinued operations, net of tax



-





270,479 Loss from disposal of discontinued operations



-





(569,891) Net (loss) income from discontinued operations



-





(299,412)















Net (loss) income



(10,022,228)





(9,958,695) Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest from continuing operations



(3,501,808)





(3,601,728) Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders of Tantech Holdings Ltd

$ (6,520,420)



$ (6,356,967)















Net (loss) income



(10,022,228)





(9,958,695) Other comprehensive income (loss):













Foreign currency translation adjustment



5,892,311





(5,494,731) Comprehensive (loss) income



(4,129,917)





(15,453,426) Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest



(3,707,370)





(3,571,880) Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to common stockholders of Tantech Holdings Ltd

$ (422,547)



$ (11,881,546)















(Loss) earnings per share - Basic and Diluted













Continuing operations

$ (0.22)



$ (0.21) Discontinued operations

$ 0.00



$ (0.01) Total

$ (0.22)



$ (0.22) Weighted Average Shares Outstanding - Basic and Diluted













Continuing operations and discontinued operations



29,566,243





28,853,242

Tantech Holdings Ltd and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





For the Years Ended December 31



2020



2019 Cash flows from operating activities













Net (loss) income

$ (10,022,228)



$ (9,958,695) Net loss (income) from discontinued operations



-





299,412 Net (loss) income from continuing operations



(10,022,228)





(9,659,283) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:













(Reversal of) Allowance for doubtful accounts - accounts receivable



(845,416)





1,297,752 (Reversal of) Allowance for doubtful accounts - advance to suppliers



(378,233)





164,220 (Reversal of) Allowance for doubtful accounts – other receivables



(84,573)





705,400 Allowance for doubtful accounts - due from related party



-





- Inventory reserve



92,064





1,030,236 Impairment of goodwill and intangible asset



11,998,606





9,584,000 Decrease in deferred tax liability



(1,799,791)





(165,500) Depreciation expense



436,427





462,639 Amortization of intangible asset



441,489





441,489 Amortization of prepaid consulting expense



-





140,738 Loss (gain) from disposal of property, plant and equipment



68,614





(8,047) Issuance of common stock for service



33,812





- Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable - non-related party



8,024,036





(9,879,682) Accounts receivable - related party



-





- Advances to suppliers



7,093,022





415,727 Advances to suppliers, non-current



-





- Advances to suppliers - related party



(1,448,000)





- Inventory



(125,492)





242,142 Prepaid expenses and other receivables



133,768





9,127 Manufacturing rebate receivable



2,374,720





1,563,840 Accounts payable



(206,261)





(751,363) Accrued liabilities and other payables



313,552





(78,923) Customer deposits



(3,792,409)





6,184,836 Collection of receivable from discontinued operations



-





8,962,187 Taxes payable



1,863,853





(597,392) Net cash provided by continuing operations



14,171,560





10,064,143 Net cash provided by discontinued operations



-





4,632,769 Net cash provided by operating activities



14,171,560





14,696,912















Cash flows from investing activities













Acquisition of property, plant and equipment



(144,806)





(92,369) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment



21,842





16,580 Additions to intangible assets



-





- Payment for investment



-





(6,707,570) Proceeds from disposition of subsidiaries



-





854,567 Net cash used in continuing operations



(122,964)





(5,928,792) Net cash used in discontinued operations



-





(1,522) Net cash used in investing activities



(122,964)





(5,930,314)















Cash flows from financing activities













Proceeds from (repayment of) loans from third parties



-





(2,823,890) Notes receivable



-





- Bank acceptance notes payable, net of repayment



1,448,667





(1,823,003) Proceeds from bank loans



9,568,384





6,918,544 Repayment of bank loans



(11,230,688)





(7,352,944) Proceeds from (repayment of) loans from related parties, net



98,474





(378,833) Proceeds from issuance of common stock and warrants



9,055,232





- Net cash provided by (used in) continuing operations



8,940,069





(5,460,126) Net cash provided by discontinued operations



-





- Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



8,940,069





(5,460,126)















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents



1,704,662





(530,288)















Net increase (decrease) in cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents



24,693,327





2,776,184















Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year



12,645,977





9,869,793















Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of year

$ 37,339,304



$ 12,645,977















Supplemental disclosure information:













Income taxes paid

$ 436,566



$ 1,105,876 Interest paid

$ 308,690



$ 439,869















Supplemental non-cash activities:













Common shares issued for service

$ 33,812



$ -

SOURCE Tantech Holdings Ltd.