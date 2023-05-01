Tantech Announces Full Year 2022 Financial Results

LISHUI, China, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) ("Tantech" or the "Company"), a clean energy company, today reported its audited financial results for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.





Revenues decreased by approximately $1.8 million , or 3.2%, to approximately $53.5 million in fiscal 2022 from approximately $55.3 million in fiscal 2021. The decreased was mainly attributable to decrease of approximately $4.4 million in revenues from consumer products and decrease of approximately $1.3 million in revenues from EV segment, due to weak consumer market as the result of soft economy, partially offset by increase of approximately $4.0 million in revenues from biodegradable packaging business which we started in fiscal 2022.

Mr. Wangfeng Yan, Chief Executive Officer of Tantech, said, "Our revenue is stable at $53.5 million for the full year 2022, and net income attributable to common shareholders is positive at $3 million after losses in the proceeding 3 years. We are very glad to achieve this result given the COVID-19 pandemic and closures in China in 2022."

"In the meantime, we expanded our business into several sectors and transformed our business to focus more on the specialty electric vehicles (EVs) market. We are building our presence methodically, with our R&D investments and technology advancements more in specialty-use EVs which we believe will be a key long-term growth driver for us, rather than general consumer EV market." Mr. Wangfeng Yan continued, "in 2022 we also started biodegradable packaging business. This market has been growing rapidly in recent years, driven by increased awareness of environmental issues and the desire to reduce plastic waste. Biodegradable packaging can break down naturally in the environment without leaving behind harmful pollutants or waste."

Mr. Wangfeng Yan concluded, "In 2022 we had $106.8 million current assets balance with just $13.5 million in current liabilities. There are many opportunities for us to explore and add value for shareholders. With continuing leadership in bamboo charcoal-based products and our unique knowledge in specialty EV segment, we have full confidence in the future development of the Company."

About Tantech Holdings Ltd

For the last two decades, Tantech has been a leading high-tech enterprise pioneering and specializing in producing, researching and developing products based on bamboo charcoals with a well-established domestic and international sales and distribution network. Tantech expanded into the clean vehicle industry in 2017 through acquiring 70% shares of Shangchi Automobile. In November 2020, Tantech established two additional subsidiaries, Lishui Smart New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd. and Zhejiang Shangchi New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd., to produce and market electric vehicles, including automatic high-speed street sweepers and others. The Company's subsidiary, First International Commercial Factoring (Shenzhen) Co., LTD, is engaged in commercial factoring for businesses in and related to its supply chain. Tantech has recently expanded its operation into international markets. In May and July 2022, the Company established wholly-owned subsidiaries, EPakia Inc. and EPakia Canada Inc., in the United States and Canada to develop biodegradable packaging business in the North American and other international markets. The Company is fully ISO 90000 and ISO 14000 certified and has received numerous national, provincial and local honors, awards and certifications for its products and scientific research efforts. For more information, please visit: http://ir.tantech.cn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the sales, plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, product and service demand and acceptance, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition and pricing, government regulations, and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the Company, are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as expressly required by applicable laws.

Tantech Holdings Ltd and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets





December 31,



December 31,





2022



2021















Assets











Current Assets











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 18,976,684



$ 43,144,049

Restricted cash



4,827





422,832

Accounts receivable, net



40,174,332





44,962,926

Financing receivable



43,864,192





—

Inventories, net



898,686





1,069,698

Due a from related party



—





10,354,051

Advances to suppliers, net



1,291,998





3,420,628

Prepaid taxes



494,467





1,609,466

Prepaid expenses and other receivables, net



1,051,631





824,239

Total Current Assets



106,756,817





105,807,889



















Other Assets















Property, plant and equipment, net



1,656,442





2,103,947

Intangible assets, net



184,822





205,971

Right of use assets



1,417,088





313,172

Long-term investment



24,116,835





26,096,079

Total Non-current Assets



27,375,187





28,719,169

Total Assets

$ 134,132,004



$ 134,527,058



















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity















Current Liabilities















Short-term bank loans

$ 3,636,591



$ 4,719,552

Accounts payable



2,118,705





1,563,787

Due to related parties



1,047,512





1,847,421

Customer deposits



1,826,996





3,580,622

Taxes payable



1,251,975





823,701

Loan payable to third parties



—





7,002,385

Lease liabilities-current



161,480





115,330

Accrued liabilities and other payables



3,497,532





2,114,258

Total Current Liabilities



13,540,791





21,767,056

Due to third parties-long term



3,395,861





—

Lease liabilities-non-current



1,259,958





223,291

Total Liabilities



18,196,610





21,990,347



















Stockholders' Equity















Common stock, $0.24 par value, 6,000,000 shares authorized, 1,217,906

and 266,640 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and

2021, respectively*



292,299





63,995

Additional paid-in capital



79,454,309





69,566,786

Statutory reserves



7,490,398





6,874,614

Retained earnings



39,090,079





36,684,794

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income



(8,242,727)





1,071,149

Total Stockholders' Equity attributable to the Company



118,084,358





114,261,338

Noncontrolling interest



(2,148,964)





(1,724,627)

Total Stockholders' Equity



115,935,394





112,536,711

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 134,132,004



$ 134,527,058



*Retroactively restated for one-for-twenty-four reverse split with effective date of November 9, 2022.

Tantech Holdings Ltd and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Loss





Ended December 31,







2022



2021







Revenues

$ 53,490,294



$ 55,263,673







Cost of revenues



43,397,756





44,832,347







Gross Profit



10,092,538





10,431,326































Operating expenses





















Selling expenses



278,013





221,364







General and administrative expenses



5,013,933





8,831,407







Share based compensation



—





1,840,000







Impairment of goodwill and intangible asset











—







Research and development expenses



227,829





8,053,400







Total operating expenses



5,519,775





18,946,171































Income (loss) from operations



4,572,763





(8,514,845)































Other income (expenses)





















Interest income



208,142





117,735







Interest expense



(602,037)





(740,400)







Financing interest income



1,400,227





—







Rental income from related party



89,039





117,958







Gain from sale property to a related party



—





545,874







Other income (loss), net



60,031





210,176







Total other (expenses) income



1,155,402





251,343































Income (loss) before income tax



5,728,165





(8,263,502)







Income tax provision (benefit)



3,141,969





2,429,480







Net income (loss)



2,586,196





(10,692,982)







Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest



(434,873)





(2,334,853)







Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders of

Tantech Holdings Ltd

$ 3,021,069



$ (8,358,129)































Net income (loss)



2,586,196





(10,692,982)







Other comprehensive income (loss):





















Foreign currency translation adjustment



(9,303,340)





2,535,599







Comprehensive loss



(6,717,144)





(8,157,383)







Less: Comprehensive loss attributable to noncontrolling interest



(424,337)





(2,363,473)







Comprehensive loss attributable to common stockholders

of Tantech Holdings Ltd

$ (6,292,807)



$ (5,793,910)































Earnings (loss) per share - Basic and Diluted*





















Basic

$ 3.03



$ (48.35)







Diluted

$ 3.00



$ (48.35)































Weighted Average Shares Outstanding





















Basic



996,934





172,864







Diluted



1,006,169





172,864





































*Retroactively restated for one-for-twenty-four reverse split with effective date of November 9, 2022.

Tantech Holdings Ltd and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows





Ended December 31,





2022



2021





Cash flows from operating activities















Net income (loss)

$ 2,586,196



$ (10,692,982 )



Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:



















Allowance (reversal of) for doubtful accounts - accounts

receivable



738,922





(52,789 )



Allowance for (reversal of) doubtful accounts - advance to

suppliers



49,038





(142,799 )



Write off manufacturing rebate receivable



—





5,819,059





Reversal of for doubtful accounts – other receivables



—





—





Share based compensation



—





1,840,000





Inventory reserve



51,676





359,501





Impairment of goodwill and intangible asset



—





—





Decrease in deferred tax liability



—





—





Depreciation expense



344,852





444,462





Amortization of intangible asset



8,356





472,140





Amortization of right of use assets



347,127





44,964





(Gain) Loss from disposal of property, plant and equipment



(6,291 )



(545,844 )



Issuance of common stock for service



—





—





Contingent liability



—





535,389





Changes in operating assets and liabilities:



















Accounts receivable - non-related party



673,738





(9,573,463 )



Advances to suppliers



1,885,042





3,694,066





Advances to suppliers - related party



—





1,550,000





Inventory



43,811





(737,552 )



Prepaid expenses and other receivables



(296,077 )



(768,288 )



Manufacturing rebate receivable



—





—





Accounts payable



671,669





(16,266 )



Accrued liabilities and other payables



1,560,046





(323,441 )



Customer deposits



(1,518,851 )



318,875





Lease liabilities



(366,772 )



(19,824 )



Taxes payable



1,520,519





(295,666 )



Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



8,293,001





(8,090,458 )

























Cash flows from investing activities



















Acquisition of property, plant and equipment



(79,273 )



(220,308 )



Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment



35,792





748,612





Additions to intangible assets



(2,692 )



(4,220 )



Financing receivable



(44,953,234 )



—





Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities



(44,999,407 )



524,084



























Cash flows from financing activities



















(Repayment of) proceeds from (repayment of) loans from

third parties



—





6,917,589





Repayment of loans from third parties



(3,151,786 )



(310,000 )



Bank acceptance notes payable, net of repayment



—





(1,772,550 )



Cancellation of common stock due to reverse split



(4,573 )



—





Proceeds from bank loans



3,875,478





7,774,800





Repayment of bank loans



(4,618,488 )



(8,738,900 )



Proceeds from (repayment of) loans from related parties,

net



9,071,272





(10,428,196 )



Proceeds from issuance of common stock and warrants



10,120,400





19,362,706





Net cash provided by financing activities



15,292,303





12,805,449



























Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, restricted cash and cash

equivalents



(3,171,267 )



988,502



























Net (decrease) increase in cash, restricted cash and cash

equivalents



(24,585,370 )



6,227,577



























Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year



43,566,881





37,339,304



























Cash, restricted cash and cash equivalents, end of year

$ 18,981,511



$ 43,566,881



























Supplemental disclosure information:



















Income taxes paid

$ 2,590,282



$ 2,278,134





Interest paid

$ 474,579



$ 265,248































The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements.

