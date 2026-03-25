Tantech Holdings Ltd Announces Notice of Allowance from U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for Hanging Cabinet Design Patent

LISHUI, China, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) (the "Company" or "Tantech"), today announced that its U.S. subsidiary, Tanhome Group Inc., has received a Notice of Allowance (NOA) from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for a Hanging Cabinet design patent application.

The Notice of Allowance indicates that the patent application has successfully passed the USPTO's examination process and, upon payment of the required issue fee, will proceed to the final stage of patent grant.

The hanging cabinet design focuses on innovative storage solutions for modern residential interiors. The design aligns closely with the Company's ongoing strategy to develop a green home and building materials ecosystem. Once officially granted, the patent is expected to further strengthen the Company's intellectual property protection in the field of cabinet and home storage product design.

As part of its North American market strategy, Tantech continues to expand its intellectual property portfolio in cabinets, flooring solutions, and related home products. These initiatives are expected to support the Company's business expansion in environmentally friendly home building materials and integrated interior solutions.

Zheyuan Liu, Chief Executive Officer of Tantech, commented:

"Receiving the Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office marks another important milestone in strengthening the Company's intellectual property portfolio for innovative home products. As we continue to expand our green home ecosystem and increase our presence in the North American market, protecting product design and technological innovation through patents will remain a key strategic priority for the Company."

Following the payment of the required issue fee and completion of administrative procedures, the patent is expected to be formally granted by the USPTO.

About Tantech Holdings Ltd.

Tantech is a high-tech enterprise specializing in producing, researching and developing bamboo charcoal-based products. With an established domestic and international sales and distribution network, Tantech has been engaged in the manufacture of bamboo charcoal home products since 2002 and entered the home building materials industry in 2024. The company further strengthened its presence in North America through the establishment of its U.S. subsidiary in 2022.

Tantech is ISO 90000 and ISO 14000 certified and has received numerous national, provincial, and municipal honors and awards for its products and R&D achievements.

For more information, please visit: https://tanhtech.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding sales, plans, objectives, strategies, future events or performance, and other statements that are not historical facts.

These statements involve various risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, the demand for and acceptance of the company's products and services, technological changes, economic conditions, the impact of competition and pricing, changes in government regulations, and other risks detailed in the company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Contact:

Tantech Holdings Ltd.

Investor Relations

Phone: +86 (578) 226-2305

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Tantech Holdings Ltd.