Tantech Holdings Ltd. (TANH) Subsidiary Gohomeway Group Inc. Successfully Registers EU Trademark

LISHUI, China, Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) ("Tantech" or the "Company") today announced that its subsidiary, Gohomeway Group Inc., successfully completed its EU trademark registration application under a fast-track review status.

The registered trademark, classified as a "graphic trademark containing textual elements," features the core text "GOHOMEWAY" in black and yellow as the primary color schemes. It will span multiple categories of goods and services under Gohomeway, including wooden flooring, engineered wood flooring, and other building materials (Class 19), furniture, cabinets, and household storage solutions (Class 20), and e-commerce, advertising, and business consultancy services (Class 35).

This achievement underscores Gohomeway's excellence in the home furnishing and building materials sector and lays a solid foundation for its strategic expansion in the European market. The successful trademark registration signifies another breakthrough for Tantech (TANH) in international markets.

Mr. Wangfeng Yan, Chief Executive Officer of Tantech, remarked: "The successful EU trademark registration by Gohomeway Group Inc. is a significant milestone in our global strategy. Looking ahead, we will leverage the Gohomeway platform to deliver more innovative home furnishing and building material products to customers worldwide. We are committed to driving sustainable industry development and creating greater possibilities for a better home living experience."

About Tantech Holdings Ltd

TANH is a professional high-tech enterprise focused on the production, research and development, and sales of home furnishing and building materials. With a well-established domestic and international sales and distribution network, the company has been active in the home furnishing and building materials industry since 2002, beginning with the manufacture of bamboo charcoal products for home use. In 2022, TANH further strengthened its presence in the North American market by establishing a wholly-owned subsidiary in the United States to enhance the R&D and sales of home furnishing and building materials.

The Company is fully ISO 90000 and ISO 14000 certified and has received a number of national, provincial and local honors, awards and certifications for its products and scientific research efforts. The Company's subsidiary, First International Commercial Factoring (Shenzhen) Co., LTD, is engaged in commercial factoring for businesses in and related to its supply chain. For more information, please visit: https://tanhtech.com.

