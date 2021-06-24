Tantech Subsidiary to Accept Customer Orders in July for its Innovative Driverless and Autonomous Street Sweeper

LISHUI, China, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) ("Tantech" or the "Company"), a clean energy company in China, today announced that its subsidiary, Lishui Smart New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd., will start accepting customer orders in July for its innovative driverless and autonomous street sweeper. The model SC-120A unmanned sweeper has successfully passed all design requirements and standard factory quality control reviews. The Company will begin accepting customer orders in July after completing the final phase of factory testing.

Mr. Wangfeng Yan, Chief Executive Officer of Tantech, said, "This represents another big step forward as we work to diversify our revenue base into much higher revenue generating categories. Initial customer response has been very positive and we expect this to translate into active orders come July. The sanitization market is long overdue for investment and innovation, with customers using older vehicles with lower performance and higher operating costs. Our innovative driverless and autonomous street sweeper boasts higher performance, improved energy efficiency and a higher return on investment to the government organizations, cleaning services and businesses that we are targeting. We believe this will be a win for both customers and Tantech."

The SC-120A model features unmanned, automatic sweeping. The innovative driverless and autonomous street sweepers was designed for quieter operation and improved cleaning performance, with the ability to reduce or eliminate the 7 to 8 humans required for typical sweeper vehicle operation. The SC-120A is an attractive, feature rich vehicle that integrates information collection technology, data analysis systems, artificial intelligence controls, positioning and navigation systems, automatic actuators, and safety assurance technology. The innovative street sweeper boasts highly intelligent route learning and memory, and real-time deep learning, in order to facilitate assisted driving or driverless driving. Lidar-based, machine vision technology will enable the driverless model to safely and accurately operate in common environments. The sweeper has two primary operating modes, cleaning and litter-collecting, and can be used for 10 hours at a time or until full. The multi-patented vehicle will come with 1 year warranty.

For the past decade, Tantech has been a highly specialized high-tech enterprise producing, researching and developing bamboo charcoal-based products with an established domestic and international sales and distribution network. Since 2017 when the Company acquired 70% of Shangchi Automobile, a vehicle manufacturer based in Zhangjiagang City, Jiangsu Province, it has manufactured and sold vehicles. The Company established two new subsidiaries in November 2020, with the plan to produce and sell street sweepers and other electric vehicles. The Company is fully ISO 90000 and ISO 14000 certified and has received a number of national, provincial and local honors, awards and certifications for its quality products and scientific research efforts. For more information please visit: http://ir.tantech.cn.

