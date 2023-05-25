Tantech's Successful Exhibition in the NRA Show Increased Brand Visibility Within Industry

LISHUI, China, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: TANH) ("Tantech" or the "Company") today announced that its subsidiary, EPakia Inc., made a successful presentation at the 2023 National Restaurant Association (NRA) Show.

The NRA Show is sponsored by the National Restaurant Association, an American industry association with huge influence around the world. With a century-old history, the NRA Show is the largest annual gathering of food-service professionals in the Western Hemisphere, bringing together people, ideas, products, solutions, and information that make up the entire U.S. domestic and international industry spectrum. The 2023 all-American exhibition took place on May 20-23 in Chicago.

EPakia Inc., as a member of the NRA, attended the show in 2022, and presented in the 2023 exhibition to promote degradable and environmentally friendly dinner plate products. The company displayed five series with 20+ new products for the show and promotion, and welcomed professional visitors from the United States, Canada, Middle East, and Europe with positive feedback.

Mr. Wangfeng Yan, CEO of Tantech, said, "The exhibit was a huge success. We received an overwhelming response from attendees and generated a significant number of leads, our booth design and product demonstrations really resonated with visitors. Many expressed genuine interest and excitement about our products. Participating in the NRA Show was a great decision. It significantly boosted our brand visibility within the restaurant and food service industry, and we gained valuable market insights, learned about emerging trends, and discovered new ways to stay competitive. Our participation in this exhibition has laid a good foundation for the company to further develop the North American market."

About Tantech Holdings Ltd

For the last two decades, Tantech has been a leading high-tech enterprise pioneering and specializing in the manufacture, research and development of products based on bamboo charcoals with a well-established domestic and international sales and distribution network. Tantech expanded into the clean vehicle industry in 2017 through acquiring 70% share of Shangchi Automobile. In November 2020, Tantech established two additional subsidiaries, Lishui Smart New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd. and Zhejiang Shangchi New Energy Automobile Co., Ltd., to produce and market electric vehicles, including automatic high-speed street sweepers and others. The Company's subsidiary, First International Commercial Factoring (Shenzhen) Co., LTD, is engaged in commercial factoring for businesses in and related to its supply chain. Tantech has recently expanded its operation into international markets. In May and July 2022, the Company established wholly-owned subsidiaries, EPakia Inc. and EPakia Canada Inc., in the United States and Canada to develop biodegradable packaging business in the North American and other international markets. The Company is fully ISO 90000 and ISO 14000 certified and has received numerous national, provincial and local honors, awards and certifications for its products and scientific research efforts. For more information, please visit: http://ir.tantech.cn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning the sales, plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, product and service demand and acceptance, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition and pricing, government regulations, and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the Company, are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and any other cautionary statements which may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as expressly required by applicable laws.

SOURCE Tantech Holdings Ltd.