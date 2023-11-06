Tantus Technologies, Inc. Awarded Contract to Revolutionize Grants and Contracts Tracking System for the National Institute on Aging

ARLINGTON, Va., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tantus Technologies, Inc. (Tantus), a leading provider of innovative IT solutions, is excited to announce its recent contract award to spearhead the Planning, Development, and Maintenance of a Grants and Contracts Initiative Tracking System for the National Institute on Aging (NIA), National Institutes of Health (NIH).

Under this project, Tantus will create an automated system designed to monitor and report on key milestones in the life cycle of grants, cooperative agreements, and contracts within the NIA Extramural Research Program (ERP). This cutting-edge system will cover all stages of the process, starting from concept development and progressing through to award closeout, thereby revolutionizing the way NIA manages its research initiatives.

"We are honored to embark on this transformative journey with the National Institute on Aging. Our team is dedicated to revolutionizing the management of research initiatives, with a particular focus on benefiting the aging population. We extend our heartfelt thanks to NIA for entrusting us with this important mission." - Buck Keswani, CEO of Tantus Technologies, Inc.

The system will track applications solicited from funding opportunity announcements (FOAs) issued by NIA or those in which NIA plays a pivotal role. Additionally, it will oversee proposals for NIA research and development (R&D) contracts. The aim is to bolster NIA's stewardship of research initiatives by providing essential tools related to planning, budgeting, collaboration, and monitoring throughout the life cycle of initiatives, automating currently manual-related processes in the Pega platform.

About Tantus Tantus is a forward-thinking IT solutions provider dedicated to delivering cutting-edge technology solutions to federal, state, and local governments. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Tantus helps organizations achieve their objectives efficiently and effectively. For more information, visit www.tantustech.com.

