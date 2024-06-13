Tantus Technologies, Inc. Awarded FAA ITIPSS Contract IDIQ

ARLINGTON, Va., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tantus Technologies, Inc. (Tantus), as part of the Goldman Edwards-Tantus (GET) joint venture is proud to announce that it has been awarded the FAA Innovative Program for Strategic Sourcing (ITIPSS) IDIQ. This 10-year, 2.4-billion-dollar vehicle will help the FAA evolve ongoing programs and implement innovative solutions to support their overall strategic initiatives, including support for future application and technology modernization efforts adopted by the Government to improve enterprise-wide business systems.

ITIPSS is a new multiple-award Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract vehicle for acquiring Information Technology (IT) services and solutions for all FAA/AIT, non-National Airspace System IT mission support. The scope calls for a wide range of expertise in multi-disciplinary IT-related service solutions to support AIT in meeting its goals.

Buck Keswani, CEO of Tantus stated, "With over 20 years of experience supporting the FAA, we are honored to have been selected for this contract. We're excited to continue to bring emerging technologies such as Robotics Process Automation (RPA), AI, Machine Learning (ML), Zero Trust, enterprise portfolio/program management, and modern application solutions to the FAA. This contract validates our team's commitment to excellence and our ability to deliver high-quality IT solutions that have a meaningful impact for our clients."

For more information about Tantus Technologies, Inc. and its IT solutions, please visit www.tantustech.com.

About Tantus Technologies, Inc.:

Tantus is an IT development and management consulting firm providing innovative and reliable support to our federal customers. We bring nearly two decades of experience collaborating with government to make "Our World, Better" by delivering solutions that span Artificial Intelligence, Agile, Human Centered Design, DevOps, Strategy Realization, Program/Project Management, and Cybersecurity.

About Goldman Edwards-Tantus (GET) JV:

GET is an 8(a) SBA-certified Mentor Protégé Joint Venture combining Tantus' experience and proven track record of delivery with Goldman Edwards' flexibility as a small business.

SOURCE Tantus Technologies, Inc.