Tanuj Gulati joins Indusface Board as it opens US Headquarters in Dallas

DALLAS, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Indusface, a rapidly growing Application Security SaaS company, today announced the appointment of seasoned cybersecurity expert Tanuj Gulati to its Board. Tanuj's appointment comes at a time when the company has announced its US office headquarters in Dallas. Venkatesh Sundar, Founder, will now lead the US expansion. Last year, he had relocated to Dallas, Texas.

Mr. Tanuj Gulati, Board Observer, Indusface

Tanuj has over 20 years of experience in starting and operating cybersecurity companies to market-leading success. He co-founded Securonix, a company that pioneered User and Entity Behaviour Analytics (UEBA) and is an established leader in the Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) category. As the CTO of Securonix, Tanuj released multiple market-leading products and led the company to over $100 million ARR and over a billion-dollar valuation. Indusface will leverage Tanuj's vast experience in building a successful go-to-market strategy for the Americas as well as strengthening its product positioning.

Speaking about this, Ashish Tandon, Founder & CEO of Indusface, said, "After successfully establishing ourselves in the WAAP market, serving 5000+ customers across 95 countries, the opening of a new office in the US was a natural progression. Recognizing the need for seasoned guidance, we sought a senior industry executive to lead us on this transformative journey, and Tanuj is the ideal fit. With a proven track record of building world-class, multibillion-dollar SaaS platforms in the cybersecurity domain, his extensive experience in crafting successful go-to-market strategies for the Americas and his astute leadership in product positioning will undoubtedly bring immeasurable value to our organization. We are thrilled to welcome him aboard."

Adding further, Tanuj Gulati, Board Observer, Indusface, said, "I'm excited to join the Indusface Board, contributing my expertise to the company's unique and fully managed platform. Indusface presents a significant opportunity to dominate the untapped SMB cybersecurity market in the US. I look forward to playing a key role in advancing the company's success and making a meaningful impact in application security."

Indusface's US market milestones include:

1000+ customers within 3 years of launching overseas operations

Gartner Global Customer Choice in Cloud WAAP 2023 report. The only WAAP with 100% customer recommendation 3 years in a row

20+ value added resellers, systems integrators and MSP partners

A dedicated AWS block in the US for local compliance

"Cyber attackers don't discriminate between large enterprises and SMEs. SMEs are, in fact, under more pressure as they do not have the resources to thwart these attacks. That is where AppTrana, a fully managed WAAP, comes to the rescue. The added benefit is that even regulatory compliance becomes easier by implementing a WAAP," added Venkatesh Sundar, Founder & President, Americas, Indusface.

AppTrana is a fully managed cloud WAAP that bundles WAF, DDoS mitigation, Bot protection, API security and VAPT in one unified platform. AppTrana has been rated as a global customer choice in the Gartner Peer Insights Cloud WAAP report two years in a row. AppTrana has also been mentioned in the recently released Market Guide for Cloud WAAP report by Gartner.

About Indusface

Indusface is a leading application security SaaS company that secures critical Web, Mobile, and API applications of 5000+ global customers using its award-winning fully managed platform that integrates web application scanner, web application firewall, DDoS & BOT Mitigation, CDN, and threat intelligence engine. Indusface is the only vendor to receive a 100% customer recommendation rating three years in a row and is a global customer choice in the Gartner Peer Insights™ Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) Report 2023.

