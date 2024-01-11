Tanuj Gulati joins Indusface Board as it opens US Headquarters in Dallas

News provided by

Indusface

11 Jan, 2024, 09:35 ET

DALLAS, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Indusface, a rapidly growing Application Security SaaS company, today announced the appointment of seasoned cybersecurity expert Tanuj Gulati to its Board. Tanuj's appointment comes at a time when the company has announced its US office headquarters in Dallas. Venkatesh Sundar, Founder, will now lead the US expansion. Last year, he had relocated to Dallas, Texas.

Continue Reading
Mr. Tanuj Gulati, Board Observer, Indusface
Mr. Tanuj Gulati, Board Observer, Indusface

Tanuj has over 20 years of experience in starting and operating cybersecurity companies to market-leading success. He co-founded Securonix, a company that pioneered User and Entity Behaviour Analytics (UEBA) and is an established leader in the Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) category. As the CTO of Securonix, Tanuj released multiple market-leading products and led the company to over $100 million ARR and over a billion-dollar valuation. Indusface will leverage Tanuj's vast experience in building a successful go-to-market strategy for the Americas as well as strengthening its product positioning.

Speaking about this, Ashish Tandon, Founder & CEO of Indusface, said, "After successfully establishing ourselves in the WAAP market, serving 5000+ customers across 95 countries, the opening of a new office in the US was a natural progression. Recognizing the need for seasoned guidance, we sought a senior industry executive to lead us on this transformative journey, and Tanuj is the ideal fit. With a proven track record of building world-class, multibillion-dollar SaaS platforms in the cybersecurity domain, his extensive experience in crafting successful go-to-market strategies for the Americas and his astute leadership in product positioning will undoubtedly bring immeasurable value to our organization. We are thrilled to welcome him aboard."

Adding further, Tanuj Gulati, Board Observer, Indusface, said, "I'm excited to join the Indusface Board, contributing my expertise to the company's unique and fully managed platform. Indusface presents a significant opportunity to dominate the untapped SMB cybersecurity market in the US. I look forward to playing a key role in advancing the company's success and making a meaningful impact in application security."

Indusface's US market milestones include:

  • 1000+ customers within 3 years of launching overseas operations
  • Gartner Global Customer Choice in Cloud WAAP 2023 report. The only WAAP with 100% customer recommendation 3 years in a row
  • 20+ value added resellers, systems integrators and MSP partners
  • A dedicated AWS block in the US for local compliance

"Cyber attackers don't discriminate between large enterprises and SMEs. SMEs are, in fact, under more pressure as they do not have the resources to thwart these attacks. That is where AppTrana, a fully managed WAAP, comes to the rescue. The added benefit is that even regulatory compliance becomes easier by implementing a WAAP," added Venkatesh Sundar, Founder & President, Americas, Indusface.

AppTrana is a fully managed cloud WAAP that bundles WAF, DDoS mitigation, Bot protection, API security and VAPT in one unified platform. AppTrana has been rated as a global customer choice in the Gartner Peer Insights Cloud WAAP report two years in a row. AppTrana has also been mentioned in the recently released Market Guide for Cloud WAAP report by Gartner.

About Indusface

Indusface is a leading application security SaaS company that secures critical Web, Mobile, and API applications of 5000+ global customers using its award-winning fully managed platform that integrates web application scanner, web application firewall, DDoS & BOT Mitigation, CDN, and threat intelligence engine. Indusface is the only vendor to receive a 100% customer recommendation rating three years in a row and is a global customer choice in the Gartner Peer Insights™ Web Application and API Protection (WAAP) Report 2023.

For more information please contact

Phani Deepak Akella 
[email protected] 

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2316658/Tanuj_Gulati_Indusface.jpg

SOURCE Indusface

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.