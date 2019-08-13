Tanvas Appoints Phillip LoPresti as CEO

CHICAGO, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanvas ( https://tanvas.co ), pioneers of surface haptics, today announced the appointment of Phillip LoPresti as Chief Executive Officer. LoPresti was previously at Everspin where he served as President and CEO in the seven-year lead-up to a successful IPO in 2016.

LoPresti has a wealth of management, engineering, sales and marketing experience having led two venture-backed startups. He started his career as an engineer in the ASIC design center at NEC. During his 20-year tenure at the company, LoPresti served as Associate Vice President and General Manager of the Custom LSI Solutions Strategic Business Unit at NEC Electronics America where he expanded the ASIC technology business to more than $400M annually.

"Phill epitomizes everything we could want in a leader as Tanvas builds momentum and transitions to the next phase of growth," said Ed Colgate, co-founder of Tanvas. "His technical expertise and proven experience will carry on our vision to bring surface haptic technology to touchscreens everywhere."

"There is nothing on the market like TanvasTouch surface haptics," said LoPresti. "Ed and his talented team have advanced this groundbreaking research and development to the company's first commercial product. It is a privilege to transition the business into the commercial success it deserves and show the world how programmable textures on flat, physical surfaces can enrich our interactions with touch-enabled devices."

Colgate will return to teach at Northwestern and run his robust research program which led to the launch of Tanvas as well as two previous spinoff companies. He will continue to evangelize the technology, advise the company and serve on the Board.

About Tanvas

Tanvas is redefining touch by enabling you to feel what you see on any touchscreen. Despite advances in graphics, sound and vibration, today's touchscreen is still a lifeless window to the digital world. TanvasTouch surface haptics add a new dimension of interaction that brings unlimited textures and feelings to flat, physical surfaces with the swipe of a finger. TanvasTouch can be built into any touch-enabled product across many applications including automotive, retail, consumer electronics, visually impaired and custom displays. Headquartered in Chicago, Tanvas was founded in 2011 by haptics pioneers Ed Colgate and Michael Peshkin.

Contact:

Traci Hailpern

press@tanvas.co

SOURCE Tanvas, Inc.

Related Links

https://tanvas.co

