Tanvas Releases Desktop Development Kit for Production-Ready Surface Haptic Creation

The new development kit makes the company's award-winning technology broadly accessible for a range of applications across many verticals. For example, adding tactile controls to home automation displays and other consumer electronics, creating a new dimension of interaction for gaming, and countless creative implementations for digital signage, retail and advertising.

"While the swipe gesture on conventional touchscreens and smartphones is quite common, feeling a range of different textures beneath your fingers is a fundamentally new and exciting experience," said Phill LoPresti, Tanvas CEO. "The TanvasTouch Desktop Development Kit empowers developers to experiment with their own custom textures and effects before rolling out TanvasTouch surface haptic technology in their commercial applications."

The first commercial product featuring TanvasTouch technology, the Mimo Vue with TanvasTouch, was jointly developed with Mimo Monitors for the digital signage and conference room markets in June 2019. Unlike traditional vibrotactile and electromechanical haptic solutions, TanvasTouch is characterized by solid state and programmable haptics that can be harmonized across size, shape and surface, including large and curved displays.

The TanvasTouch Desktop Development Kit includes a 10.1" multi-touch display, 5 hours of dedicated support from Tanvas experts, software, tools and training including C#, C and C++ APIs, a reference library and educational materials. Visit tanvas.co to purchase.

In addition to the TanvasTouch Desktop Development Kit, Tanvas will be showcasing new developments for automotive and consumer electronics markets, as well as announcing strategic partnerships at ShowStoppers on January 7th from 6-10pm. To experience the magic of TanvasTouch at CES, visit the Microchip Booth #26066 in the South Hall, schedule a time to meet with the team or fill out the form at tanvas.co/ces .

About Tanvas, Inc.

Tanvas is pioneering the next generation of multi-touch haptic technology. Despite advances in graphics, sound and vibration, today's touchscreen is still a lifeless window to the digital world. TanvasTouch surface haptics add a new dimension of interaction by bringing software-defined textures and feelings to touchscreens, trackpads and physical surfaces. TanvasTouch can be built into any touch-enabled product across many applications including automotive, retail, consumer electronics, visually impaired and custom displays. The company was spun out of Northwestern University and is headquartered in Chicago.

