Tanvas to Showcase Multi-Touch Surface Haptics at CES 2020

CHICAGO, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanvas, Inc. ( https://tanvas.co ), pioneers of the next generation of multi-touch haptic technology, will showcase the latest advancements in surface haptic technology at CES 2020 in Las Vegas. TanvasTouch surface haptics are programmable textures and haptic effects for touchscreens, trackpads and physical surfaces. Through the use of software, crisp edges, switches and rich textures ranging from smooth to gritty can be felt with the swipe of one's fingers.

"We're thrilled to accelerate our surface haptic developments for the automotive industry as well as demonstrate new form factors that are applicable for a variety of applications," said Phill LoPresti, CEO of Tanvas. "TanvasTouch is one of those technologies that must be experienced in person in order to appreciate how much it will transform the way we interact with the digital world. We are proud to showcase this game-changing technology in the Microchip Technology booth at CES 2020, alongside a broad range of human interface demos."

Since 2006, Tanvas has been developing a new branch of haptics that surpass the capabilities of traditional vibrotactile and electromechanical solutions. TanvasTouch is a fully integrated solution characterized by a solid state actuator and single controller. Textures and haptic effects can be harmonized across size, shape and surface, including large and curved displays. This makes TanvasTouch a versatile solution for automotive, consumer electronics, digital signage, home automation, medical, industrial and gaming applications.

Tanvas will be showcasing new developments and announcing strategic partnerships at CES and ShowStoppers, January 7-10, 2020 in Las Vegas. Attendees can experience TanvasTouch in the Microchip booth located in South Hall #26066. To schedule a meeting, visit the company's exhibitor page or fill out the form at tanvas.co/ces .

About Tanvas, Inc.

Tanvas is pioneering the next generation of multi-touch haptic technology. Despite advances in graphics, sound and vibration, today's touchscreen is still a lifeless window to the digital world. TanvasTouch surface haptics add a new dimension of interaction by bringing software-defined textures and feelings to touchscreens, trackpads and physical surfaces. TanvasTouch can be built into any touch-enabled product across many applications including automotive, retail, consumer electronics, visually impaired and custom displays. The company was spun out of Northwestern University and is headquartered in Chicago.

Media Contact:

Traci Hailpern

press@tanvas.co

SOURCE Tanvas, Inc.

Related Links

https://tanvas.co/

