Tanya Ragan, A Champion of Women In Business, Is Honored With 3rd Annual Women Leading Real Estate (WLRE) Award

Wildcat Management

29 Nov, 2023, 07:00 ET

DALLAS, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tanya Ragan, President of Wildcat Management, disrupts the status quo, and Bisnow is taking notice. Ms. Ragan was recognized as a C-suite honoree for its third annual DFW Women Leading Real Estate (WLRE) Award due to her serialized successes. This yearly initiative promotes the need for diversity in commercial real estate (CRE) businesses, especially relating to hiring and promoting women. This year, the program honors senior-level executives and leaders who are shaping commercial real estate from the top.

Ragan is a well-known figure in the commercial real estate industry, particularly in North Texas. She is most famous for her work on the Purse Building redevelopment, the revitalization of the Farmer's Market, and other mixed-use projects. Since her arrival in Dallas in 2004, Ragan has been a champion for women's leadership in CRE. She encourages women to be themselves unapologetically and without reservation.

"My life and career have been built on breaking boundaries and taking risks. One must block out fear and take the leap to be a change-maker," declares Ragan. This ethos is built on her three hallmark skill sets: showing up, following up, and working hard. 

Tanya Ragan envisions a CRE professional landscape with equitable representation of women. According to Bisnow's 2022 industry analysis, women only account for 25.6% of executive leadership, and only 1.5% are owners. She is doing her part to improve these statistics. Women from all across the country reach out to her for guidance, inspiration, and support, and she is a regular speaker at professional events, conferences, and universities.

Bisnow is the world's leading B2B platform serving the CRE industry. It reaches more than 11 million readers, hosts more than 650 events each year, and operates in over 50 local markets across the U.S., Canada, the UK and Ireland. 

About Wildcat Management
Wildcat Management is a woman-owned and operated company based in downtown Dallas, Texas that specializes in real estate investment and development. Wildcats mission is to ignite economic turnaround and foster community growth through mission-driven projects and strategic public-private sector partnerships. Wildcat Management is nationally recognized for breaking barriers for women in CRE and consistently ranks as a top commercial real estate development firm. 

