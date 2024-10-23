Tanya Ragan to Serve as Subject Matter Expert for the 2024 CREW Development Competition

The CREW Careers® program is a cornerstone of CREW Dallas's efforts to introduce young women to the many career opportunities available in the commercial real estate industry. The competition will give students a real-world view of the industry by allowing them to tour a commercial property, work on redevelopment concepts, and present their ideas to a panel of judges. Each team, made up of eight students, will take on specific roles within the redevelopment project, such as Multifamily Developer, Leasing & Marketing for Office, Construction Manager, and more.

Ragan's involvement with CREW is not new; she has been a dedicated member and supporter of both CREW Dallas and CREW Network for years. In March 2024, she spoke at the CREW Dallas Monthly Luncheon on the topic "Evolving Roles: Women in CRE," where she shared her experiences and insights into how women can thrive and lead in the evolving commercial real estate landscape. In May 2024, Ms. Ragan took her advocacy national, speaking at ICSC Las Vegas on the CREW Network-sponsored panel "Women Dealmakers: Empowering Women to Do Business Their Way," which focused on fostering female leadership and innovation in dealmaking.

As a Subject Matter Expert, Tanya Ragan will meet with her assigned team of students during the lunch session to provide insights and answer questions about their assigned roles. Drawing from her extensive experience in commercial real estate development and property management, Tanya will help the students refine their redevelopment concepts before they present to the judges later in the day. Ragan's involvement will run from 11:45 AM to 3 PM, giving her plenty of time to engage with the students and offer them the benefit of her expertise.

For Ragan, this event is a natural extension of her ongoing efforts to empower the next generation of female leaders. Her recent participation as part of the 2024 GlobeSt Women of Influence Speaker Faculty further underscores her commitment to advancing women in the industry. Tanya has also been a vocal advocate for diversity and inclusion, using her platform to mentor young women and support their entry into traditionally male-dominated fields like CRE.

"I'm excited to participate in this event and guide these talented young women through the challenges and rewards of commercial real estate. It's important for them to see that there are no limits to what they can achieve in this industry," said Ragan

In addition to her professional achievements, Ragan remains deeply committed to giving back to the community. The CREW Development Competition is an extension of her broader mission to ensure that young women have the support, resources, and role models needed to pursue successful careers in commercial real estate.

Event Details:

Date: October 24, 2024

Time: 8 AM – 5 PM (Ragan's time: 11:45 AM – 3 PM)

Location: Jackson Walker LLP, Hall Arts Building, 2323 Ross Ave #600, Dallas, TX 75201

For more information on the event, please click here , or visit dallas.crewnetwork.org

About Tanya Ragan: Tanya Ragan loves the spirit of competition, and the art of the deal. Ragan garnered the power of grit at an early age, paving the way for her famous "never-take-no-for-an-answer" spirit. Known for her business acumen, she travels the country sharing her message about entrepreneurship, female empowerment, business fashion, how to carry yourself authentically, and most of all - to live your life unapologetically. Her magnetic personality, fashion-forward style, and approachable manner provide a relatable mentor for all women. Ms. Ragan is the co-author of the best-selling book Blaze Your Own Trail, a multiple business award winner including the prestigious 2024 Globe Street Women of Influence Award, an honoree of Bisnow for Women Leading Real Estate, and is ranked in the Top 100 Commercial Real Estate Influencers by The Business Journal.

About Wildcat Management: Wildcat Management, led by Tanya Ragan, is a Dallas-based real estate development firm known for its commitment to revitalizing urban areas and creating dynamic, sustainable communities. With a track record of successful projects, Wildcat Management continues to set the standard for innovative and impactful development in the Dallas Fort Worth area and beyond.

Please note this release is intended to provide media outlets with all necessary information for immediate publication. Wildcat Management requests that any coverage of this announcement be accompanied by the provided images to ensure a consistent and accurate narrative.

For more information, please contact Monica Moreno Executive Manager at 469.882.8716 or [email protected]

Facebook Instagram Twitter LinkedIn

Media Contact

Monica Moreno

Email: [email protected]

Cell: 469.882.8716

SOURCE Wildcat Management