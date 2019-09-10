Tanya Sam Launches The Ambition Fund To Invest in Women and Minority Entrepreneurs

ATLANTA, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tech-savvy entrepreneur and television personality Tanya Sam announces the launch of The Ambition Fund , an investment company focused on funding women and underrepresented business owners.

In 2018, the Kauffman Foundation found that less than 2% of startup financing went to women founders and only 1% went to African-American and Latino founders. Through The Ambition Fund, Tanya Sam aims to help democratize access to investment capital and mentorship for underrepresented founders.

"We are leveling the playing field by intentionally going out beyond the traditional circles to provide underrepresented entrepreneurs a chance at capital, mentorship, and resources for their business," says Tanya Sam. "The face of entrepreneurship is ever-evolving and I want to empower and ensure that all minority groups, inclusive of people of color, women, and the LGBTQ communities have the same level of access and opportunities to thrive."

As the Director of Partnerships at TechSquare Labs and co-lead of Ascend Atlanta, Tanya has mentored over 60 companies with women and minority founders and helped invest in over 50 companies that have generated a total of over $100 million in revenue. The Ambition Fund combines Tanya's background in startup funding and her passion for creating pathways for women and minority entrepreneurs.

To kick off The Ambition Fund, Tanya will hold a Business Battle Pitch Competition hosted at the A3C Festival & Conference on October 10, 2019, at the Atlanta Convention Center. Business owners across all industries are encouraged to apply, and the winner will receive a $25,000 investment from The Ambition Fund to help scale and grow their business. The deadline for submissions is September 27, 2019. We welcome businesses from all industries and verticals including e-commerce, health & beauty, food & beverage, tech, consumer packaged goods, and more.

To learn more about The Ambition Fund or to submit an application to the Business Battle Pitch Competition, please visit http://theambitionfund.com/.

To partner with The Ambition Fund on empowering underrepresented founders or to bring The Ambition Fund's Business Battle to your city, please contact partner@TheAmbitionFund.com .

About The Ambition Fund

The Ambition Fund is an investment company focused on funding businesses founded by women and minority entrepreneurs. The Ambition Fund aims to democratize access to investment capital, business funding, and mentorship.

About Tanya Sam

Tanya Sam is a tech-savvy investor that has made it her mission to empower the next generation of minority entrepreneurs. As the Director of Partnerships at TechSquare Labs , Tanya has mentored over 60 companies with women and minority founders and helped invest in over 50 companies that have generated a total of over $100 million in revenue. She also co-leads the Ascend Atlanta program that supports minority and female founders and co-founded BuiltxWomen, a business accelerator for female entrepreneurs.

Additionally, Tanya appears on the hit Bravo TV show The Real Housewives of Atlanta and serves on the Board of Directors for Kate's Club , a non-profit organization that empowers children that have experienced the death of a parent or sibling.

Tanya is a native of Toronto, Canada, and lives in Atlanta, Georgia with her fiancé Dr. Paul Judge.

