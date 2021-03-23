Tao Asian Bistro & Lounge Serves Up Premium Dining Experience At Mohegan Sun

"We are looking forward to welcoming guests to TAO Asian Bistro & Lounge, where epicureans and thrill-seekers alike who visit our property will enjoy an elevated experience that blends unforgettable food with a dynamic energy that can't be found anywhere else," said Jeff Hamilton, President and General Manager of Mohegan Sun. "As the premier entertainment destination in the Northeast, we are constantly looking for world-class partners to up the ante and deliver exceptional entertainment to our visitors – TAO is a brand that does just that, and we are excited to welcome them to the Mohegan portfolio."

The kitchen is helmed by TAO Group Hospitality Partner and Chef, Ralph Scamardella, who oversees a menu of premium Pan-Asian fare. Guests can dine on offerings from the sea, sky and land, with signature dishes that have become synonymous with the TAO brand, such as the Satay of Chilean Sea Bass, Lobster Wontons, Peking Duck, Crispy Snapper in "Sand," and the highly-lauded Tuna Sashimi Pringle. Curated for Mohegan Sun guests, TAO has added a special Surf and Turf menu item featuring a 32 oz. prime Tomahawk steak, salt and pepper lobster, hand cut noodles and chili garlic sauce. Additionally, TAO Asian Bistro & Lounge's beverage program caters to Asian tastes with creative, approachable craft cocktails and a robust sake program.

"TAO Asian Bistro & Lounge is our sixth iteration of the renowned Tao Group Hospitality brand, and our new location combines cutting-edge culinary and cocktail trends with the spirited atmosphere of Mohegan Sun," said Ralph Scamardella, Partner/Chef of Tao Group Hospitality. "Visitors will discover an innovative mix of unconventional fare that guests have come to expect from TAO. We are thrilled to embark on this journey with tremendous partners like Mohegan Sun at our side."

The new restaurant at Mohegan Sun will feature 300 seats and several notable TAO fixtures that guests have come to expect from the iconic brand, including private dining options, the Ink Lounge, sushi bar, and of course the 16-foot-tall Quan Yin statue anchoring the main dining room. In compliance with Mohegan Sun's elevated health and safety measures, TAO Asian Bistro & Lounge will open at 50 percent capacity to ensure proper social distancing. Hours of operation will be Sunday – Thursday (5 p.m. – 10 p.m.), and Friday – Saturday (5 p.m. – 12 a.m.).

Furthermore, this newest property will continue to sustain TAO's ongoing support of City Harvest, New York City's largest food rescue operation combatting food insecurity. Through TAO and Mohegan Sun's partnership with City Harvest, the organization will continue to provide more than 4,800 delicious, nutritious meals to hungry New Yorkers and countless hours of employment to those in need.

For more information on TAO Mohegan Sun, please visit www.taomohegansun.com.

About Mohegan Sun

Owned by Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, Mohegan Sun is one of the largest, most spectacular entertainment, gaming, dining and shopping destinations in the United States. Situated on 185 acres along the Thames River in scenic southeastern Connecticut, Mohegan Sun is home to two unique casinos, 1,600 deluxe hotel rooms, two world-class spas, a golf course, over 80 shops, restaurants and bars as well as three award-winning entertainment venues including a 10,000-seat Arena. Mohegan Sun is within easy access of New York, Boston, Hartford and Providence and located 15 minutes from the museums, antique shops and waterfront of Mystic Country. More information is available by calling 1.888.226.7711 or visiting mohegansun.com. Connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram @mohegansun, view us on YouTube and find us on Snapchat at username MoheganSun.

About Tao Group Hospitality

Tao Group Hospitality is a leading restaurant and nightlife company that develops, owns and operates many of the worlds most recognized restaurant and entertainment venues under various brands including but not limited to Tao, Marquee, Avenue, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, The Highlight Room, and Koma in major markets across the world including New York City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Sydney and Singapore. Tao Group Hospitality operates all of the food and beverage outlets for Dream Hollywood in California and six hotels in New York which include Royalton Park Avenue, Dream Downtown, Dream Midtown, Moxy Times Square, Moxy East Village and Moxy Chelsea including brands PHD, Bodega Negra, The Rickey, Electric Room, Fishbowl, Legasea, Egghead, Magic Hour, Feroce, The Fleur Room Cathédrale, and Little Sister. Tao Group Hospitality's corporate headquarter is located in New York City, with locally based managing partners and a full-time marketing and operations staff in every other market. For more information, please visit www.taogroup.com .

