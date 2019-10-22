TAO Restaurant's Sixth Destination To Open At Mohegan Sun

"We are proud to have Tao Group Hospitality join us as a strategic restaurant partner as we continue to amplify Mohegan Sun as an all-encompassing destination for premium dining, entertainment and nightlife," said Ray Pineault, President & General Manager of Mohegan Sun. "With TAO Restaurant alongside as we answer the demand of today's consumers looking for an exciting and interactive dining experience, the restaurant's elevated model demonstrates Mohegan Sun's commitment to providing guests from around the world with a hip and vibrant new restaurant to enjoy with friends and family."

Tao Group Hospitality founders Rich Wolf, Marc Packer, Noah Tepperberg and Jason Strauss have nurtured the TAO brand through openings in New York, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and Chicago since 2000. TAO Restaurant at Mohegan Sun, the sixth iteration of the brand, will offer a distinctive and memorable culinary destination.

"We are thrilled to introduce TAO Restaurant to guests at Mohegan Sun," said Ralph Scamardella, Partner/Chef of Tao Group Hospitality. "The TAO brand has become synonymous with great food, elevated cocktails, a vibrant ambience, and overall spectacular setting for any occasion. For these reasons, we believe TAO will be a premiere destination at Mohegan Sun's flagship property in 2020."

The kitchen will be helmed by Partner/Chef Scamardella featuring a menu of elevated Pan-Asian fare. Guests will be able to dine on offerings from the sea, sky and land, with signature dishes that have become synonymous with the TAO brand such as the Satay of Chilean Sea Bass, Lobster Wontons, Peking Duck, Crispy Snapper in "Sand" and highly-lauded Tuna Sashimi Pringle. TAO Restaurant's beverage program caters to Asian tastes with creative, approachable craft cocktails and a robust saki program.

"Aligning with highly-sought after and recognized brands with goals mutual to ours is a key component to sustaining a successful integrated entertainment resort," said Mario Kontomerkos, Chief Executive Officer for Mohegan Gaming and Entertainment (MGE). "We are beyond excited to have Tao Group Hospitality join our impressive and growing list of strategic partners for our flagship Mohegan Sun property."

TAO Restaurant at Mohegan Sun will be designed in collaboration with award-winning architecture and design firm Rockwell Group, which has worked with Tao Group Hospitality on 16 previous projects, as well as on various projects across Mohegan Sun. The new 10,000 square foot restaurant at Mohegan Sun will feature 300 seats and several notable TAO fixtures that guests have come to expect, including the Ink Lounge, sushi bar, and of course the 16-foot-tall Quan Yin statue anchoring the main dining room.

For more information, please visit TAOmohegansun.com.

About Mohegan Sun

Owned by Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, Mohegan Sun is one of the largest, most spectacular entertainment, gaming, dining and shopping destinations in the United States. Situated on 185 acres along the Thames River in scenic southeastern Connecticut, Mohegan Sun is home to two unique casinos, 1,600 deluxe hotel rooms, two world-class spas, a golf course, over 80 shops, restaurants and bars as well as three award-winning entertainment venues including a 10,000-seat Arena. Mohegan Sun is within easy access of New York, Boston, Hartford and Providence and located 15 minutes from the museums, antique shops and waterfront of Mystic Country. More information is available by calling 1.888.226.7711 or visiting Mohegansun.com. Connect with us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram @mohegansun, view us on YouTube and find us on Snapchat at username MoheganSun.

About Tao Group Hospitality

Tao Group Hospitality is a leading restaurant and nightlife company that develops, owns and operates many of the worlds most recognized restaurant and entertainment venues under various brands including but not limited to Tao, Marquee, Avenue, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Vandal, The Highlight Room, Luchini and Koma in major markets across the world including New York City, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Sydney and Singapore. Tao Group Hospitality operates all of the food and beverage outlets for Dream Hollywood in California and five hotels in New York which include Royalton Park Avenue, Dream Downtown, Dream Midtown, Moxy Times Square and Moxy Chelsea including brands PHD, Bodega Negra, The Rickey, Electric Room, Fishbowl, Legasea, Egghead, Magic Hour, Feroce, The Fleur Room Cathédrale, and Little Sister. Tao Group Hospitality's corporate headquarters is located in New York City, with locally based managing partners and a full-time marketing and operations staff in every other market. For more information, please visit www.taogroup.com .

