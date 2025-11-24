TAO Solutions Launches Sculpt, a New Optimization Engine for Structured Finance

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - TAO Solutions, a global provider of structured finance, ABCP conduit, and covered bond administration software, today announced the launch of Sculpt, an optimization engine designed to automate asset allocation, securitization pool construction, and multi-facility funding operations. Sculpt will make its global debut at the Australian Securitization Forum Conference 2025, taking place November 25–26 in Sydney.

Sculpt applies advanced mathematical algorithms and machine learning to evaluate large volumes of loan data in minutes, replacing manual spreadsheet-driven workflows. The engine identifies optimal and compliant asset pools, provides full auditability, and reduces execution timelines by up to 95%.

Designed for warehouse funding optimization, portfolio rebalancing, ABS/MBS and covered bond pool assembly, SRT transactions, and Central Bank facility compliance, Sculpt automatically enforces eligibility rules, concentration limits, and regulatory requirements.

"Sculpt enables financial institutions to optimize funding and execute complex structured finance transactions with accuracy, speed, and full compliance," said Jim Metaxas, Managing Director and Head of Global Sales at TAO Solutions.

Sculpt is available as a hosted SaaS platform or on-premises installation and can function as a standalone product or as an integrated module within SecureHub, TAO Solutions' flagship structured finance platform.

About TAO Solutions

TAO Solutions delivers innovative technologies for structured finance, securitization, ABCP conduit, covered bond, and treasury operations. Trusted globally, TAO Solutions supports automation, risk management, and regulatory compliance across enterprise-scale funding programs.

SOURCE TAO Solutions Inc.