TAO Synergies Set to Join the Russell Microcap® Index as a Leading Public Gateway to Decentralized AI

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TAO Synergies Inc. (Nasdaq: TAOX) ("TAO Synergies" or the "Company"), the first pure play in capturing the opportunities emerging across decentralized artificial intelligence (DeAI) with its strategy centered on the Bittensor (TAO) ecosystem, a leading network powering decentralized AI, today announced its preliminary inclusion in the Russell Microcap® Index as part of the 2026 Russell Reconstitution.

The Company's approach spans the full breadth of the Bittensor opportunity: owning TAO — where TAO Synergies is the largest publicly traded holder of TAO — as well as investing in Bittensor subnets, developing its own subnets, building decentralized AI applications, and pursuing additional opportunities across the DeAI landscape.

The Russell Microcap® Index measures the performance of the microcap segment of the U.S. equity market and is widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and benchmarked investment strategies. Inclusion is expected to meaningfully increase TAO Synergies' visibility among institutional investors and the broader investment community, and to broaden the Company's exposure to index-oriented investment products.

"Joining the Russell Microcap® Index is a significant milestone that reflects TAO Synergies' growth and rising profile in the public markets," said Executive Chairman Joshua Silverman. "As one of the world's largest holders of TAO and a builder within the Bittensor ecosystem, we offer investors a differentiated, transparent way to participate in decentralized AI — one of the most compelling frontiers in technology today. We believe Russell Microcap Index inclusion will expand awareness of our strategy and bring it to a wider audience of institutional and index-oriented investors."

The Russell Reconstitution is final after the close of the U.S. equity markets on Friday, June 26, 2026. Equity markets will open with the newly reconstituted Russell U.S. Indexes on Monday, June 29, 2026. Inclusion in the Russell Microcap® Index remains subject to FTSE Russell's final determination.

About TAO Synergies

TAO Synergies Inc. (Nasdaq: TAOX) is the first pure-play public company dedicated to the intersection of cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence, focused on the opportunities emerging across decentralized AI and the Bittensor (TAO) ecosystem. The Company acquires and stakes TAO — ranking among the top 20 holders globally and as the largest publicly traded holder of TAO while investing in and developing Bittensor subnets, building decentralized AI applications, and pursuing further opportunities across the DeAI frontier. By providing transparent, regulated exposure to decentralized AI, TAO Synergies empowers investors to participate in the next era of technological disruption. For more information, visit www.taosynergies.com, taodaily.com, and @TAOSynergies on X.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "will," and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about: the expected benefits of the Company's inclusion in the Russell Microcap® Index, including increased institutional visibility and broader exposure to index-oriented investment products; our decentralized AI strategy and our activities within the Bittensor ecosystem, including the acquisition and staking of TAO, investment in and development of subnets, and development of decentralized AI applications; our new media platform, including the accuracy of Bittensor-related information provided thereon; the reputational impact of our new media platform; the potential value to shareholders; and other factors described from time to time in documents that we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, including, among other things, digital asset price volatility, regulatory changes affecting digital assets, and risks inherent in the Company's strategy. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

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SOURCE TAO Synergies Inc.