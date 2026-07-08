TAO Synergies Appoints Bittensor Investor and Author Mark Jeffrey as Advisor

Early Bitcoin author, decentralized AI fund manager, and host of the Hash Rate podcast joins TAOX as the Company expands subnet investing and decentralized AI development

NEW YORK, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TAO Synergies Inc. (Nasdaq: TAOX) ("TAO Synergies" or the "Company"), the first pure play in capturing the opportunities emerging across decentralized artificial intelligence (DeAI) with its strategy centered on the Bittensor (TAO) ecosystem, a leading network powering decentralized AI, today announced the appointment of Mark Jeffrey as an advisor to the Company.

The Company's approach spans the full breadth of the Bittensor opportunity: owning TAO — where TAO Synergies is the largest publicly traded holder of TAO — as well as investing in Bittensor subnets, developing its own subnets, building decentralized AI applications, and pursuing additional opportunities across the DeAI landscape.

Jeffrey is a partner at Stillcore Capital, a hedge fund focused on Bittensor, subnet alpha tokens, and decentralized AI opportunities across the Bittensor ecosystem. A serial entrepreneur and early Bitcoin adopter, he is the author of Bitcoin Explained Simply (2013) and The Case for Bitcoin (2015), and hosts Hash Rate, a research-driven podcast covering Bittensor, decentralized AI, and crypto that has become one of the most followed voices in the Bittensor community.

"I wrote the case for Bitcoin when almost nobody owned it, and I believe Bittensor today is where Bitcoin was in 2013 — early, misunderstood, and inevitable," said Mark Jeffrey. "TAO Synergies is one of the only ways public market investors can get real exposure to decentralized AI, and the team actually understands the protocol mechanics, not just the ticker. I'm excited to help them build."

"Mark literally wrote the book on Bitcoin — twice — and then did the hard thing: he kept learning," said James Altucher, Digital Assets Advisor. "On Hash Rate, he's been doing the deepest public research on Bittensor subnets anywhere. That matters, because our next phase is exactly that: becoming more active investors in subnets and building our own tools on decentralized AI, not just holding TAO. Mark has been mapping this terrain longer than almost anyone, and having him at the table makes us better at both."

"As we expand from holding TAO into actively investing in subnets and building decentralized AI applications, we want advisors who have done the underlying work," said Josh Silverman, Executive Chairman of TAO Synergies. "Mark has spent years inside the Bittensor ecosystem — as an investor, a researcher, and a communicator — and his understanding of subnet economics is exactly the expertise this next phase requires. We're delighted to welcome him."

In his advisory role, Jeffrey will advise the Company on Bittensor ecosystem strategy, subnet evaluation and investment, and decentralized AI application development.

About TAO Synergies Inc.

TAO Synergies Inc. (Nasdaq: TAOX) is the first pure play in capturing the opportunities emerging across decentralized artificial intelligence (DeAI), with a strategy centered on the Bittensor (TAO) ecosystem. The Company's approach spans owning TAO, investing in Bittensor subnets, developing its own subnets, building decentralized AI applications, and pursuing additional opportunities across the DeAI landscape.

For more information, visit www.taosynergies.com or follow @TAOSynergies on X.

Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements about: the implementation of the Company's strategy, including with respect to subnet investing and decentralized AI application development, and the potential value to shareholders, and other factors described from time to time in documents that the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

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SOURCE TAO Synergies Inc.