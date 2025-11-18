TAO Synergies and Yuma Asset Management to Host Livestream on X: Bittensor (TAO) and DeAI Innovation

November 18 at 12:15 p.m. ET—Bittensor expert James Altucher and Yuma CRO Evan Malanga dive deep into TAO, decentralized AI, and network outlook as TAO halving approaches

TAO Synergies is the largest publicly traded holder of Bittensor's native TAO token, first public company to invest in blockchain subnets

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TAO Synergies Inc. (Nasdaq: TAOX) ("TAO Synergies" or the "Company"), a digital asset treasury company focused on Bittensor (TAO), the premier crypto token for decentralized artificial intelligence (DeAI), today announced that it will partner with Yuma to participate in a Yuma Asset Management Investor Spotlight, an X Livestream event today, Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at 12:15 p.m. ET. James Altucher, Digital Asset Treasury Strategist at TAO Synergies, and Evan Malanga, Chief Revenue Officer at Yuma, will discuss recent updates and catalysts for the Bittensor ecosystem and its DeAI subnets.

TAO Synergies recently committed $750,000 to Yuma Asset Management's Bittensor Subnet Funds, strengthening its TAO position through focused exposure to emerging leaders in decentralized AI innovation. Yuma Asset Management is part of Yuma Holdings, a DCG company and leading builder on Bittensor. TAO Synergies holds more than 67,000 TAO tokens in its digital asset treasury.

"This event on X will be a spirited discussion of all things TAO—from Bittensor's leadership in decentralized AI innovation, to the economic dynamics shaping subnet growth, to TAO's highly anticipated halving on December 10th," said James Altucher. "We will explore how open, permissionless intelligence is evolving and why TAO's post-halving phase could create a new growth cycle for Bittensor and value driver for TAO."

"This conversation will unpack how Bittensor functions as the incentive layer for decentralized AI, and subnet tokens as the investor access point," said Evan Malanga, Chief Revenue Officer at Yuma. "Through Yuma Asset Management, we're building a bridge to this opportunity – Bittensor's growing subnet economy – for institutional allocators like TAO Synergies."

Yuma Asset Management provides an innovative on-ramp to DeAI, enabling institutional and accredited investors to participate in the growth of open-source AI through managed investment strategies for subnet tokens, a new asset class native to Bittensor. Visit @YumaGroup on X.

About TAO Synergies

TAO Synergies Inc. ( Nasdaq : TAOX ) is the first pure-play public company dedicated to the intersection of cryptocurrency and AI, with a treasury strategy centered on acquiring, staking, and leveraging Bittensor (TAO) tokens. By providing transparent, regulated exposure to decentralized AI, TAO Synergies empowers investors to participate in the next era of technological disruption. For more information, visit www.taosynergies.com or follow @TAOSynergies on X.

