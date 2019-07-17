Taoglas Launches High-Performance Audio Speakers For IoT, Commercial Vehicle And Marine Industry

SAN DIEGO, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Taoglas, a leading provider of IoT and automotive antenna and RF solutions, today announced the addition of high-performance speakers to its product line. Taoglas is well known for its antenna solutions for automotive, smart grid, home automation, remote monitoring and medical applications, but it also delivers highly advanced integrated solutions for the world's leading telematics and IoT brands. The company is entering the speaker market as a result of their recent acquisition of ThinkWireless , now rebranded as Taoglas.

ThinkWireless, a leader in the global commercial vehicle antenna and speaker market, is currently shipping over 500,000 audio speakers annually. The sector is poised for an impressive $4.73 billion in revenue growth from 2019 to 2023.

"The automotive and commercial trucking industries are experiencing huge demands for extra connectivity, infotainment, content and mobile services. Our entry into the speaker ecosystem is a testament to Taoglas' evolution as a leading provider of highly advanced vehicle infotainment solutions," said Dermot O'Shea, Joint CEO and Co-founder of Taoglas. "While many consumers may not appreciate the level of engineering and production sophistication required to consistently produce OEM high-quality automotive speakers, they are actually a critical solution that are often taken for granted for services, such as smart navigation, emergency alert systems and infotainment. Our strength in RF simulation, environmental reliability and testing via anechoic chambers will deliver a crisp and enjoyable audio experience for drivers worldwide, and our custom solution offering is unique in the market. Designers no longer have to accept what is already out there, they can have a speaker optimized for their install and environment at a competitive cost."

Taoglas' new dual, full-range, high-sensitivity speaker series deliver distortion-free audio, high fidelity and high-power handling sound. As the affordable, premier quality audio solution for commercial vehicles, Taoglas provides exceptional sound quality to both the rugged, heavy-duty truck, boating or off road vehicles and motorcycles. The new line can also be available for custom speakers for other IoT applications such as alarm panels, remote alert systems and industrial communication applications for warehousing and logistical sites.

The new high-sensitivity speaker series include:

8 Ohm 6-Inch Round Speaker - The 8 Ohm 6-inch round dual full-range are a distortion-free audio, high fidelity, high power handling and low-cost solution for car, truck or boat speakers.

4 Ohm 10-Inch Round Subwoofer Speaker - The 4 Ohm High power 10-inch diameter subwoofer delivers distortion-free, high fidelity audio, and it can handle power burst in access of 200 W (over a short period).

4 Ohm 6-Inch Round Speaker - Designed for the rugged environment of a heavy-duty truck, car or boat, this offering is a dual, full-range, high-sensitivity speaker series. It also has home Hi-Fi speaker cabinet applications.

The new coax-speaker series include:

4 x 6-Inch Speaker With Foam Gasket - The 8 Ohm 4 x 6-inch coax-speaker series are cost-effective solutions to reproduce a full range sounds in your car or home Hi-Fi audio system.

4 x 6-Inch Speaker - These coax-speaker series are high-quality, cost-effective solutions that can reproduce full-range sounds in a heavy-duty truck, car or home Hi-Fi audio system.

The Taoglas audio speakers will be available for purchase on the Taoglas website, through key distribution partners. For more information, visit www.taoglas.com .

