Taoping Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency

SHENZHEN, China, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taoping Inc. (Nasdaq: TAOP, the "Company"), a developer of innovative smart cloud platform services and solutions, new media and artificial intelligence solutions, today announced that on June 21, 2024, it received a written notification letter (the "Notification Letter") from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq"), notifying the Company that it is currently not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share.

Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) provides that a failure to meet the minimum bid price requirement exists if the deficiency continues for a period of 30 consecutive business days. Based on the closing bid price of the Company's ordinary shares for the 30 consecutive business days from May 6, 2024 through June 20, 2024, the Company no longer meets the minimum bid price requirement. This press release is issued pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(b), which requires prompt disclosure of receipt of the Notification Letter.

Pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A), the Company has a compliance period of 180 calendar days, or until December 18, 2024 (the "Compliance Period"), to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement. If at any time during the Compliance Period, the closing bid price per share of the Company's ordinary shares is at least $1.00 for a minimum of 10 consecutive business days, Nasdaq will provide the Company a written confirmation of compliance and the matter will be closed. If the Company chooses to implement a reverse stock split, it must complete the split no later than ten business days prior to December 18, 2024 in order to regain compliance.

In the event the Company does not regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement by December 18, 2024, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar day grace period. To qualify, the Company will be required to meet the continued listing requirement for market value of publicly held shares and all other initial listing standards for The Nasdaq Capital Market, with the exception of the bid price requirement, and will need to provide written notice of its intention to cure the deficiency during the second compliance period, by effecting a reverse stock split, if necessary, to Nasdaq. If the Company does not qualify for the second compliance period or fails to regain compliance during the second 180-day period, then Nasdaq will notify the Company of its determination to delist the Company's ordinary shares, at which point the Company will have an opportunity to appeal the delisting determination to a Hearings Panel.

The Notification Letter has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company's ordinary shares, which will continue to trade uninterrupted on Nasdaq under the ticker "TAOP".

The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of the ordinary shares and may, if appropriate, consider implementing available options to regain compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

About Taoping Inc.

Taoping Inc. (Nasdaq: TAOP) has a long history of successfully leveraging technology in the development of innovative solutions to help customers in both the private and public sectors to more effectively communicate and market to their desired targets. The Company has built a far-reaching city partner ecosystem and comprehensive portfolio of high-value, high-traffic areas for its products, which are aligned together with Taoping's smart cloud platform, cloud services and solutions, new media and artificial intelligence. For more information about Taoping, please visit www.taop.com. You can also follow us on X.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, such as statements regarding our estimated future results of operations and financial position, our strategy and plans, and our objectives or goals, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. We have attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "anticipates," "believes," "can," "continue," "could," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "may," "plans," "potential," "predicts," "should," or "will" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Our actual results may differ materially or perhaps significantly from those discussed herein, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from statements made in this press release, including: our potential inability to achieve or sustain profitability or reasonably predict our future results due to our limited operating history of providing smart cloud services, the effects of the global Covid-19 pandemic, the emergence of additional competing technologies, changes in domestic and foreign laws, regulations and taxes, uncertainties related to China's legal system and economic, political and social events in China, the volatility of the securities markets; and other risks including, but not limited to, those that we discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F as well as in our other reports filed or furnished from time to time with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

