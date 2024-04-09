Taoping Reports Record 1Q 2024 Contract Revenue with 53% Increase Compared to 1Q 2023

SHENZHEN, China, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taoping Inc. (Nasdaq: TAOP, the "Company"), a developer of innovative smart cloud platform services and solutions, new media and artificial intelligence solutions, today reported a total contract revenue value of RMB 60.1 million (approximately USD $8.3 million) for the first quarter of 2024, representing an increase of 53% compared to the first quarter of 2023. The record growth continues to be driven by customer demand for the Company's cutting-edge Smart City solutions, AI-related products and innovative off-grid wastewater treatment solutions.

The Company reiterated its expectation for sustained growth momentum throughout the year due to its previously implemented growth strategy. This growth is projected to be driven by increased demand led by its city partner ecosystem, its diverse range of AI products and innovative Smart City solutions, which are empowered by the Company's advanced Cloud Nest AI system and intelligent Cloud platform.

Mr. Lin Jianghuai, Chairman and CEO of Taoping, said: "We are encouraged by the robust growth we've experienced and the positive feedback from customers, indicating that this momentum will continue as we progress through the year. Our growth is attributed to increasing demand and rebounding customer confidence along with the overall economy, leading to a resurgence in infrastructure investments."

"Our prudent strategy of supporting the Company's innovative product development roadmap during challenging times in the past few years has positioned us to scale up now and drive sales growth, particularly as many other competitors are reducing their supply chains. Our steady growth plan offers flexible and innovative AI-related platform solutions that customers seek to enhance business efficiencies through the integration of data analytics. Importantly, by maintaining our course, we believe we are now positioned to achieve accelerated growth in both revenue and profitability, ultimately creating greater value for our shareholders."

About Taoping Inc.

Taoping Inc. (Nasdaq: TAOP) has a long history of successfully leveraging technology in the development of innovative solutions to help customers in both the private and public sectors to more effectively communicate and market to their desired targets. The Company has built a far-reaching city partner ecosystem and comprehensive portfolio of high-value, high-traffic areas for its products, which are aligned together with Taoping's smart cloud platform, cloud services and solutions, new media and artificial intelligence. For more information about Taoping, please visit www.taop.com. You can also follow us on X.

SOURCE Taoping Inc.