Taos Air is the Easiest, Fastest Route to the Rockies for Texans this Winter

DALLAS and AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- After Texans enthusiastically embraced Taos Air's first season of operation last winter, they can now look forward to another season of easier, more accessible travel to the Rockies. Taos Regional Airport will resume Taos Air direct, scheduled charter flight service to and from Austin and Dallas this coming winter from December 19 through March 29.

"Taos Air's inaugural season of service exceeded all projections for passenger totals, demonstrating Texans' strong demand for this very simplified way of travel to the Taos region," said David Norden, CEO of Taos Ski Valley, Inc. "The continuation of this air service is a thrilling development for skiers, snowboarders and outdoor enthusiasts as well as corporate meeting and wedding planners. Taos Air gives Texans the flexibility to visit Taos more conveniently, more regularly, and for either quick weekend or weeklong trips."

Taos Air responds to the popularity of Taos Ski Valley among Texan skiers and snowboarders. Each year, tens of thousands of Texans visit Taos and surrounding areas to enjoy its incomparable mountain offerings.

Starting December 19 and continuing through March 29, Taos Air will provide direct charter flight service between Taos Regional Airport (TSM), the Dallas Love Field (DAL) airport and the Million Air Austin FBO at Austin–Bergstrom International (AUS). Winter service will consist of one flight to and from each destination every Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday or holiday Monday, for a total of six round trips per week. In addition, Taos Air will be offering flights over the Christmas and New Year's holidays. For a full winter schedule, visit TaosAir.com.

Ticket prices for Taos Air scheduled charter flights are comparable to traditional commercial flights, making it an accessible option for young people, families or retirees traveling to and from the Taos area. Visitors can book Taos Air tickets via TaosAir.com or by calling 833-359-8267 (FLYTAOS). The travel experience is much more convenient than traditional commercial flights because of the ease of parking, simplified check-in and reduced airport congestion that comes with a boutique charter service.

Taos Air passengers will enjoy complimentary ground shuttle service between the airport and Taos Ski Valley's newest hotel, The Blake at Taos Ski Valley, along with complimentary ski rentals. Also, Taos Air scheduled service is a 100 percent carbon-offset service. Taos Ski Valley has partnered with NativeEnergy, a Certified B Corporation®, to determine the carbon footprint of the Taos Air program and to purchase carbon offset credits.

Nestled among the pristine peaks of northern New Mexico, Taos Ski Valley is undergoing a $300 million renaissance making it one of North America's premier vacation and adventure destinations. With over 300 inches of average annual snowfall, 300 days of sunshine and more than 1,200 skiable acres, Taos Ski Valley offers a relaxed, friendly atmosphere, breathtaking scenery and exhilarating terrain for every ability level for a spirited mountain experience unlike any other. The resort is maintaining its authentic charm while investing in new amenities both on-mountain and in the base area. Taos Ski Valley is proud to participate in the Mountain Collective, a collaboration of iconic, independent ski destinations, and the Ikon Pass. To learn more about Taos Ski Valley, and see the future plans for the Ski Valley, please visit www.skitaos.com.

Taos Air flights are public charters sold and operated by Advanced Air, LLC as a direct air carrier. Flights are subject to Department of Transportation Public Charter Regulations. Please visit www.taosair.com for more information on public charter flights.

