Taos Ski Valley Announces Diverse Collection of Season Pass Options for 2021-2022 Season

Taos Ski Valley's 2021-2022 season passes are on sale now and deliver a variety of choices for skiers and riders of all ages. Starting at just $450 for adults and $180 for kids, the passes provide visitors with a plethora of options to maximize ski days plus access a host of added benefits, including the chance to win an Alaskan heli-skiing trip at Tordrillo Mountain Lodge.

The pass lineup includes the following passes, listed at their early-purchase rates. The spring sale is the best chance to get the most value in terms of price and added benefits:

Kachina Plus

Skiing or riding 7 days a week with no blackouts plus an Ikon Base Pass, 50% off tickets at Mountain Collective resorts, 3 free days at Arapahoe Basin and Copper Mountain, a $250 credit to The Blake at Taos Ski Valley with adult passes, and a one-time 50% off one item at Taos Sports.

Pricing: adults: $1,595 , military/first responder: $1,435 , senior: $1,435 , Zia (ages 18-35): $1,195 , youth: $960

Kachina Pass

Skiing or riding 7 days a week with no blackouts plus 50% off tickets at Mountain Collective resorts.

Pricing: adults: $995 , military/first responder: $895 , senior: $895 , Zia (ages 18-35): $695 , youth: $450

Value Pass

Skiing or riding 7 days a week with holiday blackouts.

Pricing: adults: $685 , military/first responder: $615 , senior: $615 , Zia (ages 18-35): $445 , youth: $275

Midweek Pass

Skiing or riding Monday–Thursday with holiday blackouts.

Pricing: adults: $450 , military/first responder: $405 , senior: $405 , Zia (ages 18-35): $315 , youth: $180

All passholders gain additional benefits including:

"This winter we thoughtfully adapted amidst the pandemic to create COVID-safe ways to get visitors back outside enjoying the mountain, boosting mental and physical health. We will continue to build on these best practices next year as needed," said David Norden, CEO of Taos Ski Valley. "For next season, our visitors will find more pass options and better pricing to enjoy our magnificent ski valley."

To purchase any of Taos Ski Valley's passes for the 2021-2022 season, visit skitaos.com/season-pass.

About Taos Ski Valley

Nestled among the pristine peaks of northern New Mexico, Taos Ski Valley is undergoing a $300 million renaissance making it one of North America's premier vacation and adventure destinations. With more than 300 inches of average annual snowfall, 300 days of sunshine and more than 1,200 skiable acres, Taos Ski Valley is the industry's only B Corp Certified ski resort, which means it operates with the highest standards of environmental sustainability, and social and economic justice. An independently owned and operated resort, Taos maintains an authentic charm while delivering a world-class experience both on-mountain and off for skiers and riders of all abilities. Taos Ski Valley is proud to participate in the Mountain Collective and Ikon Pass. To learn more about Taos Ski Valley and its B Corp commitment, please visit www.skitaos.com.

