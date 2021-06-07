Taos Ski Valley Announces Launch of Summer Season, New Activities

TAOS, N.M., June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taos Ski Valley has announced the launch dates for summer activities, including several new options for visitors this season. The new Green Chile Flow Trail lift-serviced mountain biking track and the new Via Ferrata climbing experience will open on July 1. The resort's award-winning base-area hotel, The Blake at Taos Ski Valley, will reopen June 18, and scenic chairlift rides will begin the same day. As part of its ongoing $300 million revitalization, Taos Ski Valley has made a significant push to expand on-mountain options for summer visitors.

This summer, travelers can look forward to the respite of the cool, clean air of the Sangre de Cristo mountains and an array of new outdoor activities, with something for everyone:

Operating for its first full summer, Taos Ski Valley's new Via Ferrata climbing experience is situated at 11,500 feet in the sub-alpine ecosystem of Kachina Peak. It features beginner through advanced climbing route challenges, a 100-foot skybridge, and a double-cable catwalk. Novice climbers can experience the thrill of cabled mountain travel under the supervision of a guide, and progress to vertical terrain with spectacular views of the Rio Hondo and Wheeler Peak Wilderness. Along the way, guides will share information and stories about the history, culture, and natural environment that make Taos Ski Valley so unique.

The Green Chile Flow Trail, also operating for its first full summer season, is a lift-service mountain bike trail. From the top of Lift 4 all the way to the bottom of the Kachina Basin, the flow track is 3.5 miles of buttery banked turns, amazing scenery, and fun for the whole family. The new Blue Corn Trail will further expand the resort's intermediate mountain bike experience and will gradually expand throughout the summer and fall as the build-out is completed.

The recently renovated Williams Lake Trail is a wooded 3.7-mile intermediate trail culminating at a picturesque lake bordered by stunning mountain vistas or at the summit of Wheeler Peak, the highest mountain in New Mexico .

Scenic chair-lift rides allow riders to breathe in the cool, clear mountain air while enjoying the spectacular alpine scenery of the Kachina Basin.

"Taos Ski Valley remains proudly independent amidst a rapidly consolidating mountain resort industry, and our new summer offerings reflect our unique character and our commitment to being non-disruptive to the mountain ecosystem we call home," said Taos Ski Valley CEO David Norden. "Our Via Ferrata and downhill mountain biking trails are 'human powered' outdoor adventures and required no new mechanical infrastructure. Visitors will be delighted to see the ongoing improvements we've made at the resort but should also be pleased to find we are growing better, not bigger."

As America's first and only B-Corp ski resort, Taos Ski Valley is committed to ensuring that every investment, upgrade and operational decision is underpinned by a commitment to environmental sustainability, social responsibility, and economic contribution to the local communities in Taos and Northern New Mexico.

Taos Ski Valley has thoughtfully adapted amidst the pandemic to create COVID-safe ways to get visitors back outside enjoying the mountain, boosting mental and physical health. The resort will continue to build on these best practices into the summer as needed.

About Taos Ski Valley

Nestled among the pristine peaks of northern New Mexico, Taos Ski Valley is undergoing a $300 million renaissance making it one of North America's premier vacation and adventure destinations. With more than 300 inches of average annual snowfall, 300 days of sunshine and more than 1,200 skiable acres, Taos Ski Valley is the industry's only B Corp Certified ski resort, which means it operates with the highest standards of environmental sustainability, and social and economic justice. An independently owned and operated resort, Taos maintains an authentic charm while delivering a world-class experience both on-mountain and off for skiers and riders of all abilities. Taos Ski Valley is proud to participate in the Mountain Collective and Ikon Pass. To learn more about Taos Ski Valley and its B Corp commitment, please visit www.skitaos.com.

