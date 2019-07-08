Taos Ski Valley Launches Robust Catering and Conference Business

TAOS, N.M., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than $10 million in improved and updated event, conference, and wedding facilities; stunning mountain vistas; and top-ranked lodging at The Blake; Taos Ski Valley (Taos) has positioned itself as an idyllic destination venue for leisure groups, business conferences and weddings. Taos now offers nearly 50,000 total square footage of event space, including indoor and outdoor offerings.

"Taos Ski Valley now offers best-in-class conference and event venues, supported by a stellar team of meeting, catering and event-planning professionals," said David Norden, CEO of Taos Ski Valley. "Intimate in scale, yet surrounded by wilderness and Northern New Mexico's natural landscape, events in Taos Ski Valley are sure to leave an impression long after guests depart."

The new business venture positions Taos as a top event destination with the perfect mountain setting, best-in-class lodging, an extensive lineup of activities to enhance any gathering, friendly and personalized service and a professional team to ensure simple and convenient planning for event coordinators.

Taos Ski Valley's event spaces and offerings now include:

Phoenix Lodge wedding and large event space

This summer, Taos unveiled a completely redesigned mid-mountain wedding and event venue for up to 250 people. This 6,334-square-foot offering includes the newly renovated Phoenix Lodge with dedicated reception space and two outdoor ceremony venues with 360-degree mountain views in the breathtaking Kachina Basin.

Rio Hondo Learning Center

This colorful and dynamic space features 8 different meeting areas ranging in size from 980 square feet to more than 2,000 square feet and includes indoor and outdoor options. This facility is ideal for activities like business meetings, yoga retreats, creative or exercise workshops and student groups, and can accommodate groups of up to 200 people. The Rio Hondo is conveniently connected to the resort by an enjoyable "Gondolita" people mover.

Lake Fork Boardroom

This high-tech executive meeting space overlooks the Lake Fork River and the dramatic mountain peaks to the north. This 510-square-foot room fits up to 32 people. Conveniently located in The Blake at Taos Ski Valley , Lake Fork is available year-round.

Restaurant venues and catering services

Whether the event calls for quick, grab & go lunch or an elegant, multi-course dinner, Taos has the spaces and catering plans to match. With inspired settings and menus, groups of all types and sizes will be delighted to meet and dine in our restaurants including Rhoda's, Tenderfoot Katie's, the Looking Glass, the Martini Tree and the Bavarian, most of which include indoor and outdoor options. The restaurant venues can accommodate groups of many sizes, up to 200 people.

After meetings or events are done, group attendees can indulge in an array of activities in Taos, ranging from relaxing spa treatments to thrilling outdoor adventures. Additionally, groups will delight in staying at The Blake at Taos Ski Valley, a premier slope-side lodging property currently ranked #1 in New Mexico by MSN. The Blake is the centerpiece of the Taos base area redevelopment and is true to the soulful nature of Taos and shaped by the cultural experiences of Northern New Mexico.

Socially and environmentally conscious travelers and businesses are attracted to Taos Ski Valley's purpose. Taos is committed to protecting its local environment by practicing environmentally friendly habits throughout all areas of the resort. Taos is also the first and only ski resort in the world to become a Certified B Corporation® (B Corp™), which helps ensure it meets the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, sustainability, public transparency and legal accountability. Becoming a B Corp also means that Taos' long-held values of inclusion, diversity, sustainability and respect for all are validated.

For more information about meetings and events in Taos Ski Valley, please call: (575) 776-2291, X2469.

About Taos Ski Valley

Nestled among the pristine peaks of northern New Mexico, Taos Ski Valley is undergoing a $300 million renaissance making it one of North America's premier vacation and adventure destinations. With over 300 inches of average annual snowfall, 300 days of sunshine and more than 1,200 skiable acres, Taos Ski Valley offers a relaxed, friendly atmosphere, breathtaking scenery and exhilarating terrain for every ability level for a spirited mountain experience unlike any other. The resort is maintaining its authentic charm while investing in new amenities both on-mountain and in the base area. Taos Ski Valley is proud to participate in the Mountain Collective, a collaboration of iconic, independent ski destinations, and the Ikon Pass. To learn more about Taos Ski Valley, and see the future plans for the Ski Valley, please visit www.skitaos.com.

