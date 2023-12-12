Taos Ski Valley to Host 2024 World Pro Ski Tour World Championships

New Taos Ambassador, Olympian Paula Moltzan, to Make Appearance

TAOS, N.M., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third consecutive year, Taos Ski Valley has been selected to host the 2024 World Pro Ski Tour World Championship event, taking place March 28 - 30, 2024. This international event showcases the world's best skiers as they compete on Taos' world-famous terrain for the largest-ever purse.

"Taos Ski Valley is an amazing venue for the World Championships, which will showcase a slate of impressive athletes," said Jon Franklin, CEO, World Pro Ski Tour. "Every year the athletes and spectators relish the opportunity to ski at Taos, but we also appreciate the hospitality from the community and the resort's commitment to making the World Championships event successful and fun for everyone."

This year, Taos has a new partnership with World Cup medal-winner and Olympian Paula Moltzan, who will attend the World Pro Ski Tour World Championships along with Olympian River Radamus, another Taos-sponsored athlete. Together they support the Taos Ski Valley experience while also reflecting the resort's values, including community, environmental stewardship, and its 'Better Not Bigger' mantra.

"Taos Ski Valley is a world-renowned destination, but I'm particularly thrilled to align with them because of their commitment to retaining the essence of skiing for everyone," said Moltzan. "This sport is about more than speed: It's a way to engage with family and friends, enjoy the respite of the outdoors, and challenge yourself. Taos gets that 100%."

As in years past, Taos Ski Valley will purchase carbon offsets to minimize the impact of the World Pro Ski Tour World Championships event, including offsets for the professional travel for Radamus and Moltzan throughout the entire season.

In addition to the World Pro Ski Tour World Championships, Taos Ski Valley will host Freeride World Tour qualifying events for both adults and juniors in the spring. For spectators, both events will offer thrilling opportunities to watch skiing's and riding's elite, athlete meet-and-greet and photo opportunities, lodging and dining specials, as well as entertainment throughout the events. Details will be posted on www.skitaos.com/calendar as they become available.

"Hosting the World Pro Ski Tour World Championships these last few years has been positive for the local economy, and gives us the ability to showcase all the splendor New Mexico has to offer," said John Kelly, COO of Taos Ski Valley. "It's an honor to be the venue for this world-renowned event, and we look forward to another successful race."

About Taos Ski Valley

Nestled among the highest peaks of New Mexico's Sangre de Cristo mountains, Taos Ski Valley is a year-round destination that delivers a pure mountain experience. Independently owned and operated, Taos Ski Valley's mantra is better, not bigger. Whether skiing, riding, hiking, biking, or more, visitors of Taos Ski Valley are invigorated by the essence of the outdoors and inspired to make memories that last a lifetime.

Taos Ski Valley is the world's only Certified B Corporation® ski resort, making it a leader in the global movement for an inclusive, equitable, and regenerative society. Its commitment to protecting the environment is demonstrated by its effort to become a CarbonNeutral® certified business since 2021 and its goal to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2030.

Taos Ski Valley is proud to participate in the Mountain Collective and Ikon Pass programs, and to be a Fast Company 2023 Most Innovative Company. To learn more about Taos Ski Valley, visit www.skitaos.com

About the World Pro Ski Tour

The World Pro Ski Tour, is a nationwide tour of events for men and women where professional skiers race side-by-side in a single elimination format. Prize money and an overall World Pro Ski Tour title attract Olympians and professional skiers from around the world. On-site spectators and TV viewers can watch all stops on the Tour in an exciting and easy to understand format on both live streaming and network television. More information on the World Pro Ski Tour and all its partners can be found at http://worldproskitour.com

