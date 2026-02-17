Taoshi Announces Vanta Trading, A New Decentralized Prop Trading Evaluation Platform

Vanta Trading Offers Traders 100% Simulated Profit Payouts via the Blockchain, Greater Transparency and a Simplified Evaluation Challenge

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Taoshi , a leader in decentralized finance on the Bittensor Network , today announced the launch of Vanta Trading , a prop trading firm powered by Bittensor Subnet 8, known as the Vanta Network.

Vanta Trading is a decentralized trader evaluation platform that identifies and scales top performers using transparent, rule-based blockchain infrastructure. All trading occurs in a simulated environment and does not involve customer funds or live market execution.

As of 2025, the proprietary trading industry is valued at $20 billion . However, some firms and models have been criticized for opaque rules, frequent rule changes, and economic structures that can disadvantage traders. Unlike most traditional firms, Vanta Trading utilizes decentralized infrastructure to offer transparency, with straightforward rules, verifiable payouts, and scaling opportunities.

"With many traditional prop trading firms, traders often cite limited visibility around rules, evaluations, and payouts. In some cases, firms may modify conditions or delay payouts in ways that are difficult for traders to independently verify, creating uncertainty and misaligned incentives," said Arrash Yasavolian, founder and CEO of Vanta Trading. "Vanta Trading offers a more transparent alternative to traditional prop firm models for scaling serious traders, with verifiable performance records and payouts tracking through the blockchain, zero take fees, and a simple, one-step evaluation process."

Vanta Trading offers traders:

100% Profit Split: Eligible traders receive 100% of profits generated using their simulated funded account after passing the Vanta Evaluation, subject to program rules.

Eligible traders receive 100% of profits generated using their simulated funded account after passing the Vanta Evaluation, subject to program rules. Simple Evaluation : One step challenge, 8% profit target, clear and transparent rules (many prop firms require two phases and have opaque rules, making it difficult to pass and receive a funded account).

: One step challenge, 8% profit target, clear and transparent rules (many prop firms require two phases and have opaque rules, making it difficult to pass and receive a funded account). Account Scaling Opportunities: Top performers are eligible for free, quarterly scaling opportunities where simulated account size can increase to up to $2.5 million.

Top performers are eligible for free, quarterly scaling opportunities where simulated account size can increase to up to $2.5 million. Verifiable Payouts: By leveraging Vanta Network's decentralized infrastructure, performance and payouts are verifiable and transparent through the blockchain.

Traders submit their signals through the Vanta Trading Desk, which are then scored and tracked on-chain through Vanta Network's decentralized infrastructure. Payouts to traders are in USD via Stripe and verifiable through Vanta Network.

There are three tiers for traders:

Tier I - $25K account size for $199

Tier II - $50K account size for $349

Tier III - $100K account size for $549

Rules are consistent across all tiers. During the launch, pricing will be reduced to $149 / $249 / $349. Only funded traders with Tier III accounts will be eligible for scaling opportunities.

Qualified quantitative traders will be offered a free evaluation period, subject to their live trading track or backtesting records. The Vanta Network operates as the underlying engine for Vanta Trading, tracking and validating trader performance, with all records and payouts on the blockchain.

Vanta Trading is a technology platform designed to evaluate and scale trader performance in a simulated environment. It does not provide investment advice, does not execute trades on behalf of customers, and is not a registered broker, dealer, commodity trading advisor, or investment adviser.

About Taoshi:

Founded in 2023, Taoshi, Inc. is a leading decentralized intelligence–driven trading technology company focused on expanding access to advanced systematic trading strategies through its transparent blockchain-based infrastructure and sophisticated quantitative research. Taoshi's platform aggregates and evaluates investing strategies developed by a distributed network of finance-focused contributors, enabling adaptive portfolio construction based on real-time market conditions.

Taoshi's team includes experienced machine learning thought leaders, data scientists, and quantitative trading professionals with backgrounds in building and operating large-scale trading systems. The company is developing an open, transparent trading ecosystem designed to serve both retail and institutional participants.

More information on Taoshi's website at www.taoshi.io .

SOURCE Taoshi, Inc