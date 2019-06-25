TaoTronics Launches "Less Noise, More You" Viral Marketing Campaign for its Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Series

Designed to alleviate the harsh noises and distractions of modern life, TaoTronics ANC headphones filter out bad sounds so the user can fully appreciate their music. "Peace and relaxation may not always be possible in daily life, but with a pair of TaoTronics ANC headphones serenity can be found in the most surprising places," explained TaoTronics Marketing Director Joicy Huang. "We've been getting an excellent viral response from the videos which illustrates perfectly why consumers should consider TaoTronics ANC headphones their go-to summer purchase."

TaoTronics ANC headphone and earbud models include: SoundSurge 60, SoundSurge 46, SoundLiberty 53, SoundElite 71, and BH072.

TaoTronics ANC Headphones and Earbuds Include:

SoundSurge 46 (ANC over-ear headphones)

Hybrid active noise cancellation reduces low-frequency sound by up to 96%. Dual high-strength 40mm drivers deliver phenomenal audio reproduction for all-round impressive HD sound. With lightning fast-charging, it takes only 5 minutes to enjoy 2 hours of music, or 45 minutes for a full recharge and 30 hours of use. Bluetooth and a built-in CVC 6.0 mic allows hands-free calls.

SoundSurge 60 (ANC over-ear headphones)

Premium 40mm large-aperture drivers deliver new levels of audio precision with captivating bass & exceptional clarity. With lightning fast-charging, it takes only 5 minutes to enjoy 2 hours of music, or 45 minutes for a full recharge and 30 hours of use. Bluetooth 5.0 and a built-in CVC 6.0 mic allows hands-free calls.

SoundLiberty 53 (True wireless earbuds)

6mm dynamic drivers combine with noise isolation technology to deliver clear and flawless audio. Smart touch controls – one tap gives full control over music and calls. 40 hours total playtime with the included pocket-sized charging case, or 5 hours with a 1 hour direct charge.

SoundElite 71 (Sport in-ear headphones)

Ideal for workouts, the SoundElite71 earbuds feature cVc 8.0 noise cancellation technology to filter out background noise and amplify user's voice. Precision engineered with apt-X HD and Bluetooth 5.0 for incredible, clear audio, these IPX6 waterproof earphones stay comfortably and firmly in place even during long workouts. Provides an unrivaled 18 hours of playtime from a single charge.

BH072 (Sport in-ear headphones)

Wireless earbuds with CVC 8.0 noise cancellation. Built-in microphone and Bluetooth 5.0 for calls on the go. The aptX HD audio codec provides crisp sound with 3 EQ settings: Normal, Bass & Treble. Over 16 hours of playtime from a single charge.

About TaoTronics

TaoTronics is a subsidiary brand of the Sunvalley Group. Our smart products aim to truly benefit consumer's daily lives and offer them an experience they can't get anywhere else. The mission of TaoTronics is to develop, innovate and focus on incorporating the latest technology into easy-to-use devices. With over 10 million products sold worldwide, the company maintains a strong presence in seven countries including USA, UK, Japan and Germany.

