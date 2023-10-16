TAP Air Portugal Launches Its First U.S. Credit Card, The TAP Miles&Go American Express® Card from Cardless

Cardless

16 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

The card will be launched on the American Express Network, with cardholders being able to earn 3x miles on all TAP airline purchases, earn Status Miles towards Star Alliance status, preferred boarding for TAP flights, and more.

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardless, Inc., a San Francisco-based leader in financial technology, and TAP Air Portugal, Portugal's premier airline, are announcing the launch of the TAP Miles&Go American Express® Card from Cardless.

In recent years, Portugal has emerged as a thriving travel destination capturing the hearts of global travelers with its rich cultural heritage, stunning landscapes, and warm hospitality. This strategic partnership marks TAP's debut in the U.S. credit card market while expanding Cardless' global airline portfolio. This exclusive credit card, underwritten by First Electronic Bank, is now available to U.S. consumers through the American Express network.

Cardholders receive 3x miles on TAP Air Portugal purchases, 2x miles on ride-share, hotels and car rentals, and 1x miles on all other purchases. The card has a $79 annual fee, and includes an array of benefits including preferred boarding, 2 TAP Premium Lounge access passes per year, and 2 extra checked bags per year. Additionally, cardholders will earn 1 status mile for every 5 miles earned from spend, up to 10,000 miles per year. This can serve as a fast-track to both TAP Miles&Go Status, as well as Star Alliance silver or gold status.

As a signup bonus, cardholders can earn up to 40,000 bonus miles after spending $2,500 in the first 90 days after being approved for the card. And until November 30, 2023, TAP and Cardless are adding an extra 20,000 bonus miles—for a total of 60,000 bonus miles once a cardholder spends $2,500 in their first 90 days.

"With Portugal growing as a popular travel destination, we are delighted to partner with TAP Air Portugal, a renowned name in the airline industry, to unveil this credit card to the U.S. market." said Michael Spelfogel, President and Co-Founder of Cardless. "This partnership underscores our commitment to delivering innovative, rewarding, and seamless financial solutions that empower consumers to explore the world."

Sofia Lufinha, TAP's Chief Customer Officer, says that "the launch of the TAP Miles&Go American Express card from Cardless is proof of our commitment to the US market. We are thrilled about this partnership and believe that this card will take the customer experience to another level. It's my privilege to welcome all aboard this exciting new journey."

As a member of the prestigious and world's largest airline alliance, Star Alliance, cardholders not only earn miles but also gain access to an exclusive network of airlines. With Portugal beckoning as a top travel destination, this credit card opens the door to unforgettable experiences for U.S. travelers.

For more information about the TAP Miles&Go American Express Credit Card and details about the offers and perks mentioned above, please visit this link. Terms and conditions apply.

About Cardless, Inc.
Cardless, Inc. is a credit card company based in San Francisco, CA. Founded in 2019 by Stanford graduates Michael Spelfogel and Scott Kazmierowicz, Cardless is on the cutting edge of cobrand credit card product development. Cardless has raised over $50M in equity funding from investors including Activant Capital, Greycroft, Accomplice, Pear VC, the ownership of the Phoenix Suns, and the Founders of Plaid, Bonobos, Flatiron Health, and 100 Thieves. Cards issued by First Electronic Bank, Member FDIC.

About TAP Air Portugal:
AP Air Portugal is a 78-year-old national airline committed to providing exceptional service and safety to passengers. As a member of the Star Alliance network, TAP operates flights to 90 destinations in 36 countries. Its modern fleet includes the latest Airbus aircraft, while its cabin interiors offer maximum comfort and state-of-the-art entertainment. TAP is also dedicated to sustainability, reducing its carbon footprint with biofuels and more efficient procedures. The airline takes pride in promoting Portuguese culture and traditions, from its cuisine to inflight magazine features. TAP Air Portugal is a world-class airline that continues to grow while maintaining its strong Portuguese heritage. 

Media Contact:
[email protected]

SOURCE Cardless

