TAP Blood Collection Device Receives CE Mark

"Much like the US, Europe is seeing a dramatic shift to more decentralized healthcare delivery," said Harry W Wilcox, CEO of 7SBio. "Healthcare providers want more convenient, lower cost methods of blood collection to perform lab testing. We're thrilled to now be able to offer TAP in Europe too."

The CE Mark enables blood to be collected painlessly and quickly for transport back to a lab.

About Seventh Sense

Seventh Sense Biosystems has designed and developed TAP, the world's first push-button blood collection device. It makes the process simple, convenient, and painless. $50 billion is spent annually on diagnostics and consumers are demanding more from the healthcare system. The company aims to create a new standard for blood collection that increases patient compliance with testing orders, leading to faster diagnoses and better outcomes. Future versions of TAP will be designed to enable patients to collect their own blood anywhere. 7SBio is funded by Flagship Pioneering and Polaris Partners, as well as Novartis ($NVS), Siemens ($SIEGn.DE), and LabCorp ($LH). The Company was founded by Flagship VentureLabs along with academics from MIT, executives from the pharmaceutical and diagnostic industries, and a former general counsel from the FDA. More information: www.7sbio.com.

