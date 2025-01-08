"Tap Into An Expert" Podcast Launches Tackling Retail Media Networks, Key Commerce Trends and FTC Compliance

CHICAGO, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Launching today, Tap Into An Expert is a brand-new podcast from The Desire Company ( thedesirecompany.com ), the leading content-for-commerce solution. Hosted by CEO, Co-Founder and published author Eric Sheinkop, the podcast features an impressive lineup of retail industry luminaries who dive into the most pressing topics shaping the future of commerce. Featuring expert perspectives with real-world experience, Tap Into an Expert equips marketers and retailers with actionable insights to navigate today's fast-changing retail landscape.

In today's commerce landscape fraught with challenges, Tap Into An Expert serves as a vital guide for businesses navigating the complexities of retail media. The debut episode features Jim Dudukovich, a renowned legal expert on FTC rules and Partner and Co-Chair of the Advertising, Marketing, Sponsorship & Promotions group at Nelson Mullins, as he delves into the far-reaching implications of the Commission's new rules on reviews and endorsements, which took effect on October 21, 2024.

Joining Jim Dudukovich in the opening season line-up, the podcast's roster reads like a who's who of retail media:

Ryan Diehl, former Head of Media Commerce Partnerships at Best Buy

Drew Cashmore, Veteran retail media network expert

Ash McMullen, Advantice Health's E-Commerce leader.

Lauren Livak Gilbert, the visionary behind The Digital Shelf Institute.

To complement the podcast, The Desire Company is introducing a suite of resources to help listeners turn episode insights into actionable strategies. These resources include:

Quick Guide to the New FTC Rules on Reviews and Endorsements : A concise, essential primer for businesses striving to comply with the updated guidelines.

: A concise, essential primer for businesses striving to comply with the updated guidelines. White Paper on FTC Reviews and Endorsement Rules : A comprehensive, authoritative analysis designed to be the go-to resource for marketers and legal professionals navigating these changes.

"Tap Into An Expert isn't just a podcast—it's a lifeline for businesses," said Eric Sheinkop, CEO and Co-Founder at The Desire Company. "We're not just sharing information; we're helping shape the future of retail media performance."

Tap Into An Expert distinguishes itself by cutting through the noise of opinions and speculation, focusing instead on factual insights from those shaping the future of retail. Each episode will delve into critical topics such as the evolution of Retail Media Networks, emerging best practices, and tangible results that are reshaping the industry.

"In an era of constant change, retail executives, marketers, and brands all need a reliable source of information to stay ahead," said Eric Sheinkop, host of Tap Into An Expert. "Our podcast provides direct access to the minds behind the most impactful shifts in retail, offering listeners practical strategies that empower them to succeed."

Tap into An Expert is now available on all major platforms including Spotify , Apple Podcasts , Buzzsprout , and Amazon Music as well as a video version of the podcast available on YouTube .

