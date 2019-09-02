Tap into the Power of the Paycheck, Win Prizes and Scholarships During National Payroll Week

Visitors to the NPW website can access tools and resources that teach them steps they can take to get the most out of their paychecks. This includes double-checking withholding amounts and exploring different payment methods.

In addition, through NPW's Money Matters National Education Day (MMNED) initiative, in partnership with Workday, the APA will award three scholarships for individuals pursuing continuing education in colleges, universities, and other venues. Each year MMNED connects hundreds of payroll professionals with local schools, community organizations, and youth groups. Payroll professionals teach young adults about the payroll withholding system and the basics of how their paycheck is calculated through an interactive presentation.

"Teaching financial literacy skills at an early age is critical to preparing America's future workforce for financial success, starting with their first paycheck," shared Maddux.

NPW is an annual event celebrating the contributions of America's nearly 150 million employees and the payroll professionals who ensure that America's workforce is paid accurately and on-time. During NPW, the APA surveys the public on payroll-related benefits and seeks to identify rising payroll trends through its annual "Getting Paid In America" survey. Individuals who complete the survey are eligible to win the NPW grand prize of a bonus paycheck and vacation for two.

For more information about National Payroll Week and how you can get involved, visit www.nationalpayrollweek.com.

