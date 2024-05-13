Tap into Your Creative Side at Color Me Mine's Grand Opening in the Vibrant Winter Garden Community

Leading Paint-Your-Own-Pottery Studio Brings a Creative Outlet for All Ages to Enjoy this May

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Color Me Mine, the leading paint-your-own-pottery franchise, is proud to announce its newest franchise location, set to enchant the Winter Garden community with a world of artistic possibilities. Located at 15502 Stoneybrook W Pkwy #128, Color Me Mine Winter Garden is set to open in late May with a grand opening event on June 1.

The studio invites individuals of all ages to unleash their artistic flair and get creative with a unique pottery painting experience. Guests can choose from a selection of hundreds of ceramic pieces including plates, bowls, mugs, figurines, boxes, home décor, and more to paint during their studio visit. With a legacy spanning over 30 years and more than 120 locations worldwide, Color Me Mine is celebrated for its commitment to fostering creativity, relaxation, and community engagement through 'The Art of Having Fun'.

The studio is owned and operated by the local military couple Nedy and Percy Trent, both Navy veterans. It stands as a testament to Nedy's passion for art, which is also shared by their daughter, and their deep commitment to the Winter Garden community. Their daughter's artistic spirit has played a significant role in fueling Nedy's passion, inspiring her to explore franchising with Color Me Mine. Together, they have created a new space where people of all ages can connect, unwind, and explore their artistic side. The Trents are excited to offer a vibrant and new creative outlet for the people of Winter Garden to connect with others.

"Winter Garden needed a creative outlet, and thanks to our daughter's artistic spirit, Color Me Mine is now here!" says Nedy Trent. "We saw a lack of options for artistic exploration, and with our shared passion for crafting and creating art as a family, we knew this concept would thrive here. We can't wait to welcome everyone and help them create lasting memories with their friends and family at the studio for years to come."

Color Me Mine Winter Garden is more than just a pottery painting studio; it's a creative hub that encourages people to disconnect from technology, spend time bonding with friends and family, relax after a busy day, tap into their artistic side and most importantly – have fun. Guests will enjoy time together while they paint their chosen pottery piece, they then will leave their painted pottery to be glazed and fired, and can pick up their kiln-fired masterpiece in about a week. Color Me Mine in Winter Garden is the ideal place for anyone to gather for a fun and fulfilling experience.

For more information about Color Me Mine and its new location in Winter Garden, please visit https://www.colormemine.com/.

About Color Me Mine

Color Me Mine was founded in 1991 and is based in New Orleans, LA. It is the only contemporary paint-your-own pottery franchise in the industry, and has an international presence with more than 120 locations across the United States, Canada, Costa Rica, and the Philippines. Acquired by Twist Brands LLC in 2020, Color Me Mine provides guests with the "The Art of Having Fun" through a unique pottery painting experience in a welcoming, relaxing environment. Guests can choose from hundreds of ceramic pieces to paint, and enjoy an hour or two of entertainment while making meaningful connections and memories with friends and family while creating a unique piece of art. Ceramic pieces are then glazed, fired, and picked up later. For more information, visit www.colormemine.com.

