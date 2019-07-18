Tap Native Launches Advanced Geo-Targeting Tool Allowing Healthcare Marketers to Target Health Information Seekers in any Geography

NEW YORK, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tap Native, the leading health focused native ad platform, today announced the official launch of an advanced geo-targeting feature that allows digital healthcare marketers to create geographic footprints that mirror their organization's service area for highly precise location-based ad targeting. The new feature allows smaller single facility healthcare providers such as gym's, dentists and local physical offices to build a custom geotargeted ad campaign around the specified radius of their offices. Providers with multiple service locations such as hospitals or health systems can build highly elaborate customized footprints using a built-in mapping feature or by bulk uploading city names or postal codes.

U.S. healthcare service providers including hospitals and health systems are increasingly focused on local marketing for many reasons including to increase their treatment influence and market share and to further their effort to improve negotiating position with payers, improve reimbursement rates, improve health outcomes and manage risk more effectively. As a result, the U.S. healthcare system is becoming increasingly organized into local healthcare markets.

"Healthcare service providers of all types can now engage with audiences while they are consuming content across hundreds of popular health sites within their geographic footprint", said Matt Villa, VP of Ad Sales at Tap Native. "By combining geo-targeting with our therapeutic content targeting, advertisers can now reach in-market health users while they're consuming specific health topics like diabetes, psoriasis, weight loss, eyecare, cancer treatment or joint replacement and focus in their geographic footprints. We can even target pollen maps for allergy treatments, use CDC information to market flu medication in high outbreak areas or mimic the footprint of a major health system."

"We've been teaching Pilates for 20 years and have learned that our customers will drive up to 25 minutes to train with us so having ads appear to audiences outside our radius is a waste of our ad dollars", said Corinna Maria, owner of Lotus Pilates in Bloomington Indiana. "By combining Tap Native's health focused audience and targeting only those within a 15-mile radius we see highly interested visitors and a fantastic new source of customers."

"We develop content marketing strategies for hundreds of healthcare organizations", said Ashley DuFrene, Digital Marketer with True North Custom, the leading content marketing agency for health care. "Reaching users while they're consuming health information is an important characteristic and being able to optimize the spend to the client's service footprint is key to creating engaging and cost-effective ad campaigns that deliver maximum ROI."

Tap Native collaborates with hundreds of leading health focused advertisers like Lotus Pilates and True North Custom. All Tap Native advertisers can target consumers or healthcare pros on desktop, tablet or mobile, prioritize their ads to be displayed within specific health topics and can choose to target any countries, states, cities or zip codes.

Tap Native is the Web's leading health, wellness and medical native ad platform. Tap Native connects premium healthcare advertisers with an affluent audience at the very moment they're consuming health information. Tap Native utilizes a new generation technology stack which relies on a taxonomy of therapeutic categories and dynamic algorithms to connect content, brand and performance advertisers to audiences based on site content, historic data, user behavior and now geography all while optimizing toward ROI goals for advertisers. With 100% fill rates, Tap Native has created a top tier monetization product for publishers of health information making ads on health-related pages vastly more relevant for consumers and healthcare professionals and far more valuable to the bottom line. More at www.TapNative.com.

