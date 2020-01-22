Tap Native Launches Digital Health Partnership with Facty.com Adding 20+ Million Health Information Seekers to Its Growing Inventory

NEW YORK, Jan. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tap Native, the leading health focused native ad platform, today announced the launch of a strategic partnership with Assembly Technologies Inc, owner of Facty.com, which has grown in 5 years to become a top 15 consumer health property on the Web.

Facty.com joins dozens of top tier health and medical focused publishers. Tap Native ad units will be featured prominently across Facty's disease and condition focused content. Facty's team will receive access to all of Tap Native's tools for health publishers including health focused analytics, internal recirculation, a health focused traffic exchange and the ability to call in direct and programmatic advertisements from Tap Native advertising based on contextual matching.

"With nearly 100 editors and writers and having just passed 20 million monthly unique users, Facty is a major consumer health property", said Rafael Cosentino, VP Business Development with Tap Native. Facty's done an amazing job creating a rich library of engaging content and in our initial test their user engagement and intent was off our charts in terms of ROI for advertisers. Facty's content library is rich with condition specific content sections covering topics like psoriasis, diabetes, cancer and pregnancy and childbirth. Facty also does a fantastic job with healthy lifestyle content including weight loss and healthy eating, we're very pleased to be collaborating with such an amazing brand and look forward to helping make each visitor's experience more relevant, useful and valuable."

"Facty has become a top health property by leveraging our in-house technology and marketing expertise to ensure our visitors are provided with content they can actually rely on", said Marco Pimentel, GM/Co-Founder of Assembly.

"We chose Tap Native to increase the relevance and value of the native ads on our site", added Jamie Geiger, Assembly's Director of Advertising Operations. "We're also looking forward to promoting our content in Tap's health focused traffic exchange to introduce Facty's brand and content to millions of additional health information seekers."

About Tap Native

Tap Native is the Web's leading health focused native ad platform and content recommendation engine. Tap Native connects premium healthcare advertisers with in-market health audiences at the very moment they're consuming health information. Tap Native utilizes a new generation technology stack which relies on a taxonomy of therapeutic categories, drug names and classes as well as dynamic algorithms to connect content, brand and performance advertisers to audiences contextually and geographically while simultaneously optimizing Advertiser's ROI goals and revenue yield for publishers. Tap Native has created a top tier monetization product for health and medical publishers making ads on health-related pages vastly more relevant and elevating the quality for the consumers and healthcare professionals that see them. Learn more at www.TapNative.com.

About Assembly Technologies Inc

One of Canada's fastest growing digital publishers, Assembly, a Redbrick company, uses cutting edge technology to engage audiences, scale content and deliver results.

Assembly is innovating the publishing industry by spearheading the use of leading-edge intelligent technology to establish an attractive, engaged audience of long-term readers for its current and potential advertisers.

Through the power of an in-house media team, and dedicated content experts, Assembly is changing the way publishers and advertisers interact with their readers. Setting a new standard for digital publishing across North America, Assembly provides free, quality, on-trend and fact-driven content to engaged readerships worldwide across five dynamic brands (and counting). Read more about Assembly at www.assmb.ly.

Contact: Rafael Cosentino, 201-724-6934

SOURCE Tap Native

Related Links

http://www.TapNative.com

