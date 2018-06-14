Tap Rock Resources Improves Mapping and Reporting Capabilities with myQuorum Land On Demand

"We're excited to see our Land On Demand software continue to impact the small cap-market and we look forward to working with Tap Rock Resources," said Soroosh Seyhoon, Quorum Vice President. "Quorum's industry-proven software will help Tap Rock Resources improve their land management process – plus it's fast to implement, easy to access, scalable, and affordable."

"myQuorum Land On Demand's connectivity to ArcGIS will be instrumental to us," said Erica Hixson, Landman at Tap Rock Resources. "With our previous software, we were very siloed in our leasehold division, and we were using an outdated application for reporting. When we saw Quorum's mapping and reporting capabilities, we knew we had to switch."

Quorum recently announced record-high adoption and deployment rates for its cloud-based myQuorum Land On Demand software. With 8 of the top 10 largest North American operators as customers for land management, Quorum created a version of its industry-leading software specifically packaged for the small-cap market. Quorum anticipates adding 100 new customers to myQuorum Land On Demand in 2018, based on the accelerating rate of adoption since the product was first launched in June 2017.

About myQuorum Land On Demand

myQuorum Land On Demand combines Quorum's proven and industry-leading land management software with the accessibility, affordability and speed of cloud technology. Over the last 20 years, Quorum has implemented land solutions for more than a hundred oil and gas companies ranging from small independents to supermajors – including 8 of the 10 largest operators in the United States. The new myQuorum Land On Demand package includes software, services and support priced to maximize value for small and medium-sized operators short on time and resources, while providing scalability to meet business growth.

For more information on myQuorum Land On Demand, visit our product page and webinar on the Quorum website.

About Tap Rock Resources

Based in Golden, Colorado, Tap Rock Resources, LLC, focuses on acquiring and developing assets within the greater Permian Basin. Since inception, the privately-owned company has garnered extensive experience in modern resource play development and exploration and production. Tap Rock Resources is a portfolio company with Dallas-based Natural Gas Partners. For more information, visit www.taprk.com.

About Quorum Software

Quorum offers an industry-leading portfolio of finance, operations and accounting software that empowers energy companies of all sizes to conquer their most complex business challenges. From the field to the back office, defying complexity is coded in our DNA and our software. This unmatched experience is why Quorum is the choice of eight of the largest public energy companies worldwide, 75 percent of LNG exporters throughout North America and 80 percent of all natural gas processed in the United States. Designed for digital transformation, the myQuorum software platform delivers open standards, mobile-first design and cloud technologies to empower innovation at the speed of thought. At Quorum, we're helping visionary leaders transform their business, and the energy industry, for a digital world. For more information, visit www.quorumsoftware.com.

Contact: Genevieve Shoemaker; genevieve.shoemaker@edelman.com; 713-377-6438

