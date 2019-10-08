Tap Strap 2 Launches, Allowing Users To Control Devices With Gestures

"Tap Strap 2 completes our vision for interacting with our devices entirely through gestures, without needing to touch screens or dedicated surfaces," said Dovid Schick, Tap Co-founder and CEO. "For the first time, this futuristic way of controlling technology is available on the mobile, laptop and desktop devices that we use every day."

The Tap Strap 2 AirMouse works right out of the box as a standard Bluetooth device, and does not require any software drivers or calibration. As an AirMouse, it has three user-selected modes of operation:

Mouse Mode, which allows users to control a cursor, click and scroll just like they would with a standard mouse.

Multimedia Mode, where users can play, pause, adjust volume and move to the next or previous track.

Smart TV mode, through which users can navigate menus, select items and search for content. All of this is accomplished with simple, natural hand gestures.

Tap Strap 2 uses onboard intelligence to automatically know what interaction the user intends. When a user's hand is horizontal, Tap Strap 2 becomes a keyboard. When the thumb rests on a surface, it seamlessly switches to optical mouse mode. And when the user's hand is rotated vertically, Tap Strap 2 will switch gears yet again into AirMouse mode.

Enhanced iPad Support:

While Tap Strap 2 works with any Bluetooth enabled device, it provides enhanced support for iPad, offering iOS relevant functions that are not supported by standard mice, such as horizontal swipes, accessing the home screen and launching the app switcher.

The second-generation Tap Strap 2 is a complete input solution for iPad, enabling users to rapidly input text and precisely navigate without the touchscreen interface. It also opens up Tap to entirely new uses, like improved navigation of Apple TV, Amazon Firestick and other Smart TVs, and gesture-controlled inputs for AR/VR. Tap Strap 2 also extends device accessibility for individuals who have difficulty controlling a touch screen, and greatly improves the experience of using the iPad in professional settings.

"Tap Strap 2 is the perfect accessory for the iPad. It provides a fast, accurate keyboard, a high-precision optical mouse, and now, with AirMouse, the first ever plug-and-play Bluetooth gesture controller. It also provides an intelligent and seamless way for you to control your iPad remotely without having to hunch over the screen," said Schick. "With the advancements of iPadOS and Tap Strap 2, you can have your entire office right in your hand."

Tap Strap 2 Features and Availability:

Tap Strap 2 also introduces a number of design improvements from the original Tap Strap wearable keyboard, including a new thumb ring glider, 10 hours of battery life, and improved mouse optics designed for up to 1,000 dpi sensitivity. It boasts improved tapping on soft surfaces for letter and number inputs, and adds multimedia controls and a 'selfie' tap function which allows users to control music and snap photos remotely.

Tap will extend this capability in the future to support other gesture-based operations, gaming and controlling AR and VR devices -- or any other emerging technologies that require users to remotely control a screen. Tap is also an inclusive technology designed to work with everyone, including the blind and disabled communities.

The Tap update comes on the heels of Apple's release of iPadOS and iOS13, and the long-anticipated mouse support update for iPad. An open source AirMouse SDK is expected to be released in January 2020 so that developers can create their own applications using the AirMouse capabilities.

Tap Strap 2 is available immediately for $199 on Amazon.com or TapWithUs.com. The first generation Tap Strap (without AirMouse) will continue to be sold for $149.

