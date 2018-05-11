Tap Systems Introduces Support for Apple's VoiceOver Screen Reader

The Tap device is a comfortable wearable that sits at the base of your fingers and senses finger taps as input. Connecting to any Bluetooth enabled device, Tap users can currently compose text, play games, point, click and scroll by tapping on just about any available surface. Tap's eyes-free input ability combined with Apple's VoiceOver capabilities will give blind and low vision users the freedom to open and use apps, send and receive texts and emails, as well as perform many other functions through a series of learnable finger tap combinations.

"We've been totally humbled by how many visually-impaired users have already become enthusiastic tappers and have offered their advice and feedback. We're excited to expand Tap's abilities beyond easy text input to actually controlling your iOS device," said Sabrina Kemeny, President of Tap Systems. "Now our blind mobile users can text, navigate and control their phone without ever taking it out of their pocket."

Although VoiceOver is specifically designed for assistive applications, this new ability to control all of the functions of a mobile device without ever touching the screen gives users, developers and tech enthusiasts a glimpse into the transformative potential of the Tap device. Users will no longer be tied to their screens to control their digital worlds. This kind of functionality opens up the potential for a wide range of emerging technologies including augmented reality and virtual reality devices where touching the screen will soon be a thing of the past.

AVAILABILITY

Interested users will need to upgrade their Tap's firmware to version 1.4.2 via the TapManager App.

For additional information visit: https://www.tapwithus.com/accessibility

VoiceOver is a trademark of Apple Corp.

The Tap wearable is available for purchase at http://www.tapwithus.com for $179.

The TapManager App for iOS is free and available to download here: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/tapmanager/id1225883603?mt=8

ABOUT

Tap Systems, Inc. located in Pasadena, California, is the creator of Tap, the wearable mouse and keyboard. Tap delivers untethered data and control input to Bluetooth-enabled devices, from wearables, smartphones and tablets to TVs and VR/AR environments. Physical connection to the device is not required, and neither is being able to see or feel a keyboard. Tap was created by industry veterans Dovid Schick and Sabrina Kemeny to bring consumers the next big shift in input technology.

